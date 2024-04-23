Blink Twice: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Channing Tatum movie

Zoë Kravitz has worked with some of the best directors in Hollywood, including Steven Sodbergh, George Miller, Jean-Marc Valle and Andrea Arnold, but now she is the one stepping behind the camera as she makes her directorial debut with the psychological thriller Blink Twice.

She's also lined up an impressive cast for the 2024 new movie, headlined by Channing Tatum, to tell this story of a woman who finds things may not be quite what they appear when she gets invited to the private island of a tech billionaire.

Find out everything you need to know about Blink Twice right here, from when it is premiering to who else is in the movie, plus check out the trailer.

Add another entry to your summer watchlist, as Blink Twice is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on August 23 in both the US and UK.

Blink Twice cast

We already revealed that Channing Tatum is one of the big names leading the cast of Blink Twice, with him playing the tech billionaire Slater King, he shares top billing with Naomi Ackie, who plays Frida, the unsuspecting guest he invites to his private island.

Tatum is well known for his roles in the Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street franchises, as well as the likes of The Lost City, Dog, Logan Lucky and Foxcatcher. Blink Twice is the second summer movie he has in 2024, with the other being space age comedy Fly Me to the Moon.

Ackie is still seeing her star rising in Hollywood, though she has a number of big credits to her name, including The End of the F***ing World, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, Master of None and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes Christian Slater (True Romance), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Adria Arjona (Andor), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise) and Alia Shawkat (The Old Man).

Blink Twice plot

In addition to directing, Kravitz co-wrote the screenplay for Blink Twice with E.T. Feigenbaum, who previously wrote for the TV series High Fidelity, which Kravitz starred in. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It's paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive."

Blink Twice trailer

Check out the trailer for Blink Twice right here to see what kind of twists and turns the movie has in store: