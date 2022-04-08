The multiverse is having a moment in movies, and not just with Marvel, but in the new movie Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh. While the MCU has used it thus far to bring together three eras of Spider-Men in No Way Home, Everything Everywhere is proving to be just as big a crowd pleaser with both critics and moviegoers.

What to Watch’s Everything Everywhere All at Once review called the movie "a chaotic thrill ride everyone should experience." That seems to pretty much be the consensus, as the movie has scored a 97% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Want to find out what everyone seems to be so hyped about? Here’s what you need to know on how to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in movie theaters

Everything Everywhere All at Once was released in limited movie theaters in the US on March 25 but, as of April 8, has expanded to a wide release across the country. Outside of the US, the movie is getting a paced rollout. Unfortunately, there isn’t any info on when it is coming to the UK as of yet, though it is expected to be released in 2022.

To find out where Everything Everywhere All at Once is playing near you, check your local movie theaters websites or a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab) to find showtimes and even purchase tickets ahead of time.

Another option for reserving tickets that also will help make a trip to the movie less expensive is with a movie theater subscription or membership deal. Many US and UK movie theater chains offer such deals that allow for a certain number of tickets per month at a flat monthly rate, discounted individual tickets and other moviegoing perks.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once streaming?

No, Everything Everywhere All at Once is not currently streaming, as the movie is receiving an exclusive run in movie theaters before making its way to digital platforms. No information on when or where Everything Everywhere All at Once will be available to stream has been shared as of yet.

Something to keep an eye out for though is if A24, movie company behind Everything Everywhere, will make the movie available for a one-night online viewing like it did with some of its 2021 movies like The Green Knight and Lamb. Though it isn’t clear if those were one-off events as heading back to the movie theaters was still new when those movies came out or if it will be something A24 continues moving forward.

What else do you need to know about Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians) leads Everything Everywhere All at Once, but she is joined in the cast by Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ke Huy Quan (Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween). The movie is directed by Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), who also directed Swiss Army Man.

A quick summary of the plot is that Yeoh plays a laundromat owner who desperately needs to get her taxes done, but finds herself tasked with saving the multiverse from collapsing. Check out what’s in store with Everything Everywhere All at Once with the trailer: