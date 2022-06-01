Everything Everywhere All at Once at home arriving June 7

One of the biggest hits so far of 2022, Everything Everywhere All at Once, is soon going to be available to watch just about everywhere, as the movie is set to be released on digital platforms on Tuesday, June 7.

Everything Everywhere All at Once comes from the mind of The Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and stars Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes. That’s the bare minimum description of the movie. A more complete description is calling it a sci-fi action adventure that finds Yeoh’s Evelyn forced to save the entire multiverse from a dangerous threat, while still needing to finish her taxes.

Movie fans can soon experience it all for themselves at home when it becomes available for digital purchase on June 7. Everything Everywhere All at Once can be purchased (including pre-ordering) on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft, RedBox, AMC Theaters On Demand, Xfinity, DirecTV, Frontier, Verizon, iTunes and Kaleidescape. If you purchase Everything Everywhere All at Once through Apple TV (opens in new tab), in addition to the movie you’ll also get an exclusive eight-minute blooper reel. Get more info on Everything Everywhere All at Once on digital right here (opens in new tab).

Though it is making its way to digital, Everything Everywhere All at Once is still playing in movie theater around the world. The movie has become A24’s highest grossing title ever, with its $67 million global box office besting Uncut Gems.

In addition to a box office success, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the best reviewed movies of 2022. What to Watch’s review called it a hilarious, mind-bending thrill ride, while the overall consensus saw the movie earn a 95% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) and an 81 "Must-See" designation from Metacritic (opens in new tab).

There is no information at this time when or where Everything Everywhere All at Once is going to available to stream. As far as other viewing options, though not confirmed by A24 as of yet, Amazon Prime lists that the Everything Everywhere All at Once 4K/Blu-ray/DVD physical copy is going to be available on July 5.

Find out all the ways that you can watch Everything Everywhere All at Once right here.