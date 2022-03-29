Men: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Alex Garland is back with his highly anticipated horror film Men, following the success of his creepy sci-fi directorial debut Ex Machina and Netflix's Annihilation. It seems like he's continuing his trend of making viewers incredibly tense too if recent teasers are anything to go by!

So far, Men is a bit of a mystery but we do know it stars Jessie Buckley as grieving woman Harper, and Rory Kinnear as multiple, mysterious men, but outside of that the full plot remains a secret and it's definitely got fans intrigued.

We're definitely keen to see more from A24 as we recently loved new horror film X, and thankfully we don't have long to wait until the latest creepy film.

The film is set to be released later in the spring, so with that in mind, here's everything we know about Alex Garland's Men...

Men arrives in cinemas on May 20, 2022. It is not yet known whether it will be available on any streaming services.

When filming wrapped on the project, cinematographer Rob Hardy described it as "truly extraordinary, and reassuringly weird".

Men plot

The Men creators have chosen to keep things as vague as possible, so we only know the very basic plot which is: "a young woman named Harper goes on a solo holiday in the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband".

However, recent teasers have shown we should expect some sinister happenings, as Harper soon encounters a series of men who all have different professions and styles, but all look identical.

This raises several questions for curious fans about what is really going on in this countryside village. Are they clones, aliens, somehow related, or is this all in Harper's mind? Or, has Alex Garland gone back to his android routes? We'll have to wait until the film comes out to find out the truth...

Who's in the Men cast?

The cast is a small one, but there are some great names attached. As mentioned above, The Lost Daughter's Jessie Buckley and Black Mirror's Rory Kinnear are the two major players in this film, as despite the fact many characters appear in the trailer, Rory's playing the majority of them!

They're joined by Gangs of London's Paapa Essiedu as Harper's ex-husband who died in a tragic incident and GLOW's Gayle Rankin in a currently unconfirmed role.

If we get any more updates about Men's casting we'll be sure to let you know!

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you won't want to miss this because it makes quite the impression! The trailer for Men dropped recently and sees Harper arriving at her guest house for some quiet time following her husband's tragic death.

But her peace is soon disturbed when she's stalked by multiple men in the village who all look exactly the same, and don't seem to regard her with much kindness, with one priest character even blaming her for her husband's death. Take a look...