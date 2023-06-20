Challengers: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Zendaya movie

Luca Guadagnino is serving up a sexy, enticing new movie in Challengers, headlined by some of the biggest young stars in Hollywood — Zendaya and Josh O'Connor.

After working on a few high-profile projects with Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All), the Oscar-nominated Guadagnino teams up with Chalamet's Dune and Dune: Part Two co-star Zendaya for a tennis drama that promises to deliver plenty of it on and off the court.

Here is everything you need to know about Challengers, to when it's coming out, who's in it and more.

With Challengers releasing exclusively in movie theaters on September 15, the movie is set to be one of the first big releases of the fall season.

The movie is an Amazon/MGM title, so while the movie is going to get an exclusive run in theaters, we can bet that it is going to make its way to Prime Video eventually. There’s no info at this time as to when that is going to happen.

Challengers plot

From an original script written by Justin Kuritzkes, here is the official synopsis of Challengers:

"From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi's strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick — his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win."

Challengers cast

Zendaya in Challengers (Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan in Challengers, the latest high-profile role for the Emmy-winning actress. Zendaya of course received those trophies for her role as Rue in Euphoria season 1 and Euphoria season 2, but she has also gained notoriety for being in the Spider-Man movies (Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home, to be specific), The Greatest Showman and the Dune franchise.

Her co-stars in the movie are Mike Faist as Tashi's husband Art and Josh O'Connor as their former friend and now rival Patrick. Faist's most notable credits are for the Prime Video series Panic and starring as Riff in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. O'Connor is more widely known thanks to his role as Prince Charles in The Crown season 3 and The Crown season 4 and indie movies like God's Own Country, Emma and Mothering Sunday.

Challengers trailer

The trailer for Challengers definitely turns the heat up on this one, teasing a steamy story between the three leads. Watch the trailer directly below.

It will be interesting to see if Challengers can live up to the expectations its trailer is throwing out there and be in the running to challenge any of these all-time great sexy movies.

Luca Guadagnino movies

Luca Guadagnino behind the scenes on Challengers (Image credit: Niko Tavernise/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has garnered quite the reputation as a filmmaker to make note of as it pertains to new projects. That's based on the success that he has had with his previous movies both in Italy and in the US. Here is a look at the list of his feature movie credits to date: