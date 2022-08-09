Bones and All: release date, cast and everything we know about the Timothée Chalamet movie

Widely regarded as one of the best young actors in Hollywood, Timothée Chalamet has a new movie ready to come out in fall 2022, Bones and All. The movie marks the second time that Chalamet is teaming up with director Luca Guadagnino, following their work in the 2017 movie, Call Me by Your Name.

Call Me by Your Name was one of the more acclaimed movies of 2017, receiving countless awards and nominations, including a Best Picture and a Best Actor nomination for Chalamet at the Oscars (the movie won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay). Five years later, Bones and All is among the early contenders for some awards itself.

Here is everything we know about Bones and All.

Bones and All has a scheduled release date of November 23 in the US. Release dates in other parts of the world, including the UK, are unconfirmed at this time.

Before it arrives exclusively in movie theaters in November, Bones and All gets its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, taking place August 30-September 10.

Who is in the Bones and All cast?

Timothée Chalamet may headline Bones and All, but the Dune and Little Women star is joined by a solid ensemble of actors in the movie.

Up first is Taylor Russell as Maren. Russell is a growing star in her own right, having appeared in Escape Room and its sequel, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, as well as the critically acclaimed movie Waves on the big screen. On TV she’s starred in Falling Skies and Lost in Space.

Part of the supporting cast for Bones and All includes another Call Me by Your Name alum, Michael Stuhlbarg. Others include Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies), Chloë Sevigny (The Girl from Plainville), André Holland (Moonlight), Jessica Harper (The Old Man), Jake Horowitz (The Vast of Night) and David Gordon-Green, the Halloween Ends director taking a rare role in front of the camera.

What is the Bones and All plot?

Bones and All (opens in new tab) was originally a book by Camille DeAngelis. This adaptation is being written by David Kajganich, who previously wrote Luca Guadagnino’s movies A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.

The movie is about a young girl named Maren (Rusell) and her relationship with her first love, a drifter named Lee (Chalamet), as the two live on the edges of society in 80s America under Ronald Reagan. Guadagnino has been quoted saying the movie is about the disenfranchised and these two characters’ emotional journey.

Part of that journey also apparently involves cannibalism. We'll see how that all plays into it.

Is there a Bones and All trailer?

We’re still waiting for the first trailer for Bones and All. The only official images from the movie as of publication are the ones you see at the top of the article and directly below.

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All (Image credit: MGM)

Luca Guadagnino movies

We’ve mentioned a few of Luca Guadagnino’s movies already, but her is a complete rundown of the Italian director’s list of feature films prior to Bones and All:

The Protagonist (1999)

Melissa P. (2005)

I Am Love (2009)

A Bigger Splash (2015)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Suspiria (2018)

After Bones and All, Guadagnino is slated to direct Challengers and Find Me, according to IMDb (opens in new tab).