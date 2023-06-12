"Sexy" is subjective, of course, but there are clear standouts when it comes to the sexiest movies of all time, those sensual features that tantalize, titillate and, yes, turn on audiences both in theaters and at home. Unlike these "sexy" TV shows and movies that left us cold, these films more than live up to their pleasure-filled promises.

From alluring arthouse provocateurs like Y Tu Mamá También and Secretary to blockbuster crowd pleasers like Magic Mike, these are 10 seriously sexy flicks to add to your next steamy movie marathon. (Movies listed in no particular order).

10 sexy movies that steamed up the big screen

1. Y tu mamá también

Gael García Bernal and Maribel Verdú in Y tu mamá también (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Alamy)

Alfonso Cuarón's gorgeous coming-of-age road movie — which follows a pair of randy Mexican teens (played by real-life best friends Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal) and the 20-something Spanish woman (Maribel Verdú) who becomes entangled in their trip and their lives — is about sex, sure. (It does feature one of the most infamously erotic threesomes in film history, after all.) But, more specifically, it's about the openness and sheer abandon of sexuality, the way lust can transcend age, gender, country and even death.

2. Secretary

James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal in Secretary (Image credit: Bruce Birmelin/Lions Gate Films/Alamy)

Secretary is the movie that Fifty Shades of Grey thinks it is. Where that softcore schlock barely dipped a toe into the world of BDSM, Steven Shainberg's erotic romantic dramedy is an often funny, sometimes freaky and surprisingly thoughtful depiction of a sadomasochistic sexual relationship. The flick centers on Lee Holloway (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a troubled young woman whose new role as the secretary of a demanding lawyer (James Spader) is a normal office job — that is until he spanks her over a typo and she realizes that she likes it.

3. Unfaithful

Olivier Martinez and Diane Lane in Unfaithful (Image credit: 20th CENTURY FOX/Alamy)

When you think of the sexiest scene from Unfaithful, the suspenseful 2002 entry to Adrian Lyne's already expansive filmography of erotic thrillers (Fatal Attraction, 9 1/2 Weeks, Indecent Proposal), your mind likely conjures up one scenario in particular: that ultra-charged train ride that Diane Lane's dissatisfied housewife Connie Sumner takes following her first physical encounter with Olivier Martinez's Paul, the impossibly sexy Frenchman with whom she's cheating on her husband (Richard Gere). As Connie remembers the racy specifics of their tryst, every minute emotion flashes across Lane's face —guilt over the infidelity, of course, but also cheek-flushing, eye-tearing shock, secretiveness and, yes, satisfaction — a sheer fantasy about to become all too real.

4. Out of Sight

Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney in Out of Sight (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Alamy)

Any movie with lead actors as preternaturally good-looking as Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney is sure to get hearts thumping. But J Lo and George don't just rest on their pretty faces in Steven Soderbergh's sexy caper — they imbue their game of cat and mouse (she a strong but seductive federal marshal, he an exceptionally charming escaped inmate) with tension as stifling as the cramped car trunk they find themselves trapped in when they first meet. "If we met under different circumstances… if you were in a bar and I came up and we started talking… I wonder what would happen," Clooney's Jack Foley purrs behind her. That chemistry? Out of sight, indeed.

5. Dirty Dancing

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing (Image credit: Vestron Pictures/Alamy)

It's well-known cinematic lore that Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze disliked each other while portraying one of movie history's most-loved couples, Frances "Baby" Houseman and Johnny Castle. But, famously, the real-life friction between the actors translated to sizzling onscreen tension between their characters, a naïve New York teen spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family and the magnetic dance instructor who sparks her journey of sex and self-discovery. As the '80s classic progresses, their connection gets more palpable, the clothing gets markedly smaller and the dancing gets, yes, even dirtier.

6. In the Mood for Love

Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung in In the Mood for Love (Image credit: PARADIS FILMS/Alamy)

The eroticism permeating Wong Kar-Wai's glamorous romance, set in 1960s Hong Kong, is of the contained kind: all furtive glances and fleeting touches, dark alleyways and unrequited love. Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung star as a pair of neighbors who, in discovering that their spouses are having an affair with each other, form an intensely romantic albeit unconsummated bond. Theirs is a connection marked by loss, yes, but also longing, a desire so potent that it slowly seeps out no matter how hard they try to suppress it.

7. Body Heat

William Hurt and Kathleen Turner in Body Heat (Image credit: Warner Bros/Alamy)

The best erotic thrillers are the ones that are equal parts sex and crime, and this sultry 1981 neo-noir starring William Hurt and Kathleen Turner — who makes one of the most sensual screen debuts of all time, a live wire beneath all those button-down blouses — as a hapless lawyer and a wealthy wife whose passionate affair turns into a murder scheme, masterfully marries both compulsions. It's the rare movie that fully commits to the boldness of its title.

8. Moonlight

Trevante Rhodes in Moonlight (Image credit: PLAN B ENTERTAINMENT/Alamy)

Some love scenes are less of a romp and more of a swoon. Some love scenes don't even have to feature physical sex at all. Case in point, that yearning diner sequence between Trevante Rhodes' adult Chiron and his one and only schoolboy love Kevin (André Holland) in Barry Jenkins' Best Picture-winning queer masterpiece. It's all charged close-ups and racing hearts and smoky exhales, Barbara Lewis' "Hello Stranger" dreamily crooning from a jukebox. Moonlight never treats sex with gratuity, only grace, but that doesn't make its moments any less sensual.

9. Eyes Wide Shut

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut (Image credit: Warner Bros/Alamy)

In this psychosexual thriller — Stanley Kubrick's final movie — then real-life spouses Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman portray a well-off and exceedingly attractive New York couple whose picture-perfect marriage becomes marred by the revelation that she has fantasized about sleeping with a man who is not her husband. This mental cuckolding sends Cruise's Dr. Bill Harford out on the town seeking carnal adventure, famously ending up at a masked orgy held at a private mansion, a veritable funhouse of sexual transgression. Just like with off-screen sex, the onscreen acts performed here are admittedly a little absurd — and more than a little hot.

10. Magic Mike

Channing Tatum in Magic Mike (Image credit: Nick Wechsler Productions/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy)

Not all sexy movies need to be a slow burn or a subtle seduction. Sometimes, they can just be a shirt-ripping, pants-stripping good time, as is the case with Steven Soderbergh's 2012 beefcake dramedy, which pulls from lead actor Channing Tatum's real-life past as a male exotic dancer in Tampa, Fla. All three movies in the Magic Mike trilogy are six-packed with fun (especially Joe Manganiello’s convenience store dance in Magic Mike XXL), but the first installment does the best job of both unabashedly pandering to the female gaze and humanizing the hunks being gazed at.

