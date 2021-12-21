'Mothering Sunday' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Graham Swift, Mothering Sunday is a British romantic period drama set between the world wars.

It revolves around the life of Jane Fairchild, a young foundling, and housemaid who is involved in a passionate love affair with a well-born member of another neighboring household. The problem? Jane's lover is already engaged to be married to another woman.

Written by BAFTA-nominated writer Alice Birch (Normal People) and featuring huge stars like Olivia Colman, Mothering Sunday is sure to be a treat for anyone looking to fall for a brand new love story.

Here's everything you need to know about Mothering Sunday.

Mothering Sunday premiered in UK cinemas on Nov. 12, and is scheduled for a release on all premium video-on-demand platforms on Dec. 27, 2021.

The movie is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in the US on Feb. 25, 2022.

'Mothering Sunday' cast

Mothering Sunday features a star-studded cast. Australian actress Odessa Young (Assassination Nation) stars as housemaid Jane Fairchild, Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Lost Daughter) and Colin Firth (Mamma Mia, Love Actually) play her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven, and Josh O'Connor (The Durrells) plays her secret lover, Paul Sheringham.

Colin Firth and Olivia Colman as Mr. and Mrs. Niven. (Image credit: Lionsgate)

As the film explores Jane's later life, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London) appears as her partner, Donald, and Glenda Jackson puts in a cameo appearance as a more mature version of Jane.

'Mothering Sunday' plot

Lionsgate's plot summary for the film reads: "On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) finds herself alone on Mother’s Day. Her employers, Mr and Mrs Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend an afternoon of abandon with her secret lover, Paul (Josh O’Connor), the boy from the manor house nearby who is Jane’s long-term love despite the fact that he’s engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents’ friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane’s life forever."

Who directed 'Mothering Sunday'?

French film director and Palme d'Or nominee Eva Husson (Girls of the Sun, Bang Gang) directed Mothering Sunday, with BAFTA winners Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley signed on as producers.

Is there a trailer?

The official trailer gives us a glimpse at Jane's life working at the lush Niven estate, as well as teasing several of Paul and Jane's many romantic encounters. Alongside her forbidden romance, we also see Jane's career as a writer starting to blossom.