Meet the Love Island USA season 4 cast

As we are only days away from the Love Island USA season 4 premiere on Peacock, the streaming service has finally revealed the cast. Outside of the obvious truth that each one of these individuals is gorgeous, it appears this group has some interesting facts about themselves that they’ve opted to share before the show airs (and we do mean interesting).

For example, among this year’s contestants, there is someone who is proud Justin Bieber once flirted with them, someone else who apparently loves to eat shrimp tails, another person who boasts of having been with more than 200 women and there is an individual on the cast who would have loved to meet the philosopher Socrates. We’re not quite sure what to make of any of this information, so let’s meet the cast.

By the way, don’t forget the Love Island USA season 4 premiere debuts on Peacock on Tuesday, July 19.

Timmy Pandolfi

Timmy, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Timmy Pandolfi is a personal trainer and real estate agent from New York, New York but is currently living in Los Angeles, California. The number one trait he looks for in a woman is kindness like his mother. He can also play the guitar, and says his favorite food to eat is shrimp (that’s shrimp with the tails on).

Isaiah Campbell

Isaiah, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Isaiah Campbell is a waiter from Sioux Falls, South Dakota but is currently living in Delray, Florida. He wants a "family-oriented girl, alpha female," and wants a relationship like that of The Kardashians’ Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Isaiah also has a secret passion for cleaning.

Jesse Bray

Jesse, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Jesse Bray is a courier from Springfield, Ohio but is currently living in Houston, Texas. He brags about drinking 3-4 gallons of milk a week. His celebrity crush is Bel-Air’s Karrueche Tran. Jesse also would have liked to meet the philosopher Socrates, and boasts of being able to put both his legs behind his head.

Felipe Gomes

Felipe, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Felipe Gomes is a model from São Paulo, Brazil but is currently living in Dubai. He’s spent the last seven years traveling around the world and has lived in more than 10 countries. Felipe is confident that he’s a "great lover" and claims to have been with over 200 women. He also loves living life in a Speedo.

Andy Voyen

Andy, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Andy Voyen is a realtor both from and currently residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He loves fishing, tubing and skiing. His celebrity crush is The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie. He’s currently only looking for confident, independent and trustworthy women, and while he’s usually drawn to blondes he suspects he’ll end up with a brunette.

Deborah Chubb

Deb, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Deborah Chubb is a personal assistant from Dallas, Texas but is currently living in Redondo Beach, California. In a twist, she usually is attracted to a person with more red flags but is open to changing that in the future. She says Justin Bieber once flirted with her on an elevator. Deborah also admits to being single for five years but is ready to get back into the dating game.

Zeta Morrison

Zeta, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Zeta Morrison is a babysitter/model/author from Suri, England but currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Although she usually goes for someone’s personality, she wants to match with a person she is sexually attracted to. Her celebrity crush is Thor: Love and Thunder’s Idris Elba. Zeta admits to talking out loud to herself and is currently working on an autobiography.

Courtney Boerner

Courtney, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Courtney Boerner is a stylist from Winter Park, Florida but is currently living in Los Angeles, California. Her pet peeve is bad breath. She has a few celebrity crushes which include Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco. Courtney admittedly has had 19 plastic surgeries, loves a great personality and has dated both men and women.

Sydney Paight

Sydney, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Sydney Paight is an operations manager from Houston, Texas but is currently living in Los Angeles, California. Her celebrity crush is Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey. Interesting enough, Paris Hilton is her biggest idol. Lastly, she thinks her biggest assets are her smile and chest, and aspires to be a trophy wife.

Sereniti Springs

Sereniti, Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Peacock)

Sereniti Springs is a bartender from Clovis, California but is currently living in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is obsessed with nice teeth and has even stated "Steve Harvey come bite me." Her celebrity crush is Grey’s Anatomy’s Alex Landi. Sereniti is also a professed crier and is a cowgirl at heart.

Just by looking, do you already have some potential couples in mind?