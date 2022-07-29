Love Island USA viewers are team Zeta after shocking turn of events

So far on Love Island USA season 4, two things have become crystal clear among viewers. First, they are not a fan of Andy Voyen (there’s a list of reasons including his violation of "Bro Code" with Isaiah). Second, the show’s audience has fallen head over heels for Zeta Morrison. Honestly, who can blame them?

Although at its core Love Island is a UK original, in the US version of the franchise there isn’t exactly an abundance of cast members with a proper British accent. In fact, there are none with the exception of Zeta. So from her native catchphrases like "cracking on" to just the excitement with which she announces "I’ve got a text," viewers can’t get enough.

I’m a HUGE Zeta fan lol. This woman is gorgeous. And she has a British accent??? Cmon now. It’s not fair 😍 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/WDQ8SdL5xNJuly 27, 2022 See more

While popular on her own, she dove deeper into the hearts of fans with her romantic entanglement with Timmy Pandolfi. The two made quite the charming couple and were clearly the king and queen of the island. Then entered new contestants and siblings Bria and Chazz Bryant.

Shortly after the siblings' arrival, they were tasked with choosing a mate for one another from among the individuals already coupled. Zeta’s intuition told her that Bria would come after Timmy from the moment that she arrived to the competition and that’s exactly what happened. Chazz matched his sister up with Timmy, leaving Zeta fuming.

Now to his credit, Timmy has tried to do his best to reassure Zeta he really does like her, even though he’s currently trying to explore things with Bria. However, Zeta has so far not been receptive to any of his words. In fact, the only thing she is focused on is that Chazz felt comfortable choosing Timmy to be with his sister because Timmy put out the "I’m single ready to mingle" vibes.

One may have thought that a good night’s rest would have made Zeta cool off a bit and realize at the end of the day Love Island is a competition, Timmy and Bria are just playing the game and she and Timmy weren’t exactly married. Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately for viewers, a night of rest only seemed to make Zeta further settle in her feelings. With a new day, she grew super passive-aggressive with Timmy and gave Bria a cold shoulder one could only find in the Arctic.

Timmy attempted talking to her and she basically told him he’s doing him and she’ll be doing her own thing very soon. Bria tried to smooth things over with her, but Zeta pretty much dismissed the conversation as a waste of time. Apparently, Zeta may have been a little warmer toward Bria had she told her woman-to-woman that she liked Timmy (somehow we highly doubt that).

It’s with this attitude of icing out her former beau and current nemesis that Zeta lets down her hair and goes to a party the girls throw for newcomers Bryce Fins and Jeff Christians Jr. Judging by the preview for the episode airing on July 29, Zeta is about to turn up the heat with one of the recent additions to the cast. (We see why Peacock calls this season "steamy.")

Love Island USA fans react to Zeta

Viewers are certainly #TeamZeta in the midst of all that’s happening on the island right now. Check out what they’ve been saying about her time on the show.

Bria: it was nice speaking to youZeta: I wish I could say the same 😘IM GAGGED #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/SnGV3syvinJuly 29, 2022 See more

My toxic trait is being on Zeta’s side any time she starts drama. #loveislandus #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/i4gSSxmLbyJuly 29, 2022 See more

It's Zeta's island. The others just live in it 💫 #loveislandusa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/B1f7vepXZJJuly 29, 2022 See more

Zeta is the it black girl we’ve been waiting for on love island. Face card>, Energy >, Confidence>, Drama > #LoveIslandUSA #loveislandpic.twitter.com/qC9X7hBcr8July 29, 2022 See more

Zeta is insane. I love her #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qgeSs4DBZ5July 28, 2022 See more

My favorite part of tonight was Zeta clocking her every move #LoveIslandUSA #loveisland #weonsmoke pic.twitter.com/GiL41201M7July 29, 2022 See more

Be sure to catch new episodes of Love Island USA season 4 when they air Tuesday through Sunday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Peacock.