Love Island USA's Timmy and Zeta are wreaking havoc and fans love it

It seems like yesterday when Love Island USA fans were fawning over the season’s "It" couple, Timmy and Zeta. Well, perhaps it wasn’t yesterday, but it most certainly was last week. Since then, the tables have definitely turned and the two exes find themselves in a weird stalemate with one another, while both are coupled up with other people.

To give a brief recap, their cute journey hit a rocky road when siblings Chazz and Bria arrived and the latter set her sights on connecting with Timmy. Once Chazz was able to help his sister get the man she wanted, Zeta was left on the island single as Bria was with her now-former-beau. While fans seem to love Zeta no matter what, let’s just say a single Zeta was a little less jovial and not afraid to call out Bria for coupling with Timmy and Timmy for putting out the vibe he wanted to give Bria a shot.

Then entered newcomer Jeff. Jeff made it well-known that he had eyes for Zeta and planned to make her forget about Timmy. After some sweet words and kind gestures (including a kiss that seemed to thoroughly impress Zeta), it looked like Jeff was able to win over Zeta to a degree. A point that wasn’t lost on a bothered Timmy.

Fast forward to more recent events. When given the opportunity to recouple with Timmy, Zeta shocks the other contestants and viewers at home by choosing to couple up with Jeff instead. Talk about an OMG moment.

After that surprising announcement, Timmy tries to play it cool and says he is ready to pour all of his attention into Bria, who winds up selecting him. For those that thought that would be the end of #Zimmy or #Teta, think again.

On a few occasions after the recoupling, viewers start to feel bad for Jeff because Zeta clearly misses being with Timmy. She even confesses as much to her new partner in romance. However, she is committed to "cracking on" with Jeff as Timmy is committed to "cracking on" with Bria. We should probably note here that despite her words, Zeta later goes up to Timmy and asks for a chat.

This is where things get awkward. As the islanders are playing a game in which the couples are trying to determine which pair knows each other the best, Zeta seems like she is the most knowledgeable about Timmy. The unfortunate part is he is not her partner. Jeff is. Her knowing so much about Timmy and vocally bragging about it puts a smile on Timmy’s face, but leaves poor Jeff looking like his feelings have been hurt and Bria looking annoyed.

To make matters worse, contestants are asked which other player would their partner be with if not you, and Timmy joyfully states Zeta. The latter appears to get a lot of pleasure in knowing that fact. One more time, poor Jeff. By now, he joins the ranks with Bria in being annoyed.

As the game winds down, Bria mentions the term "sneak attacks" in reference to her and Timmy. At first, no one knows what she’s talking about, including him. Then she goes on to explain it has something to do with the way they lay with one another in bed and then adds she licks his ear and things.

We’d say Zeta is bothered by the comment, but perhaps the better term is fuming. She immediately responds to this revelation by saying, "I’m not even kissing other people and other people are sneak attacking. It’s giving f*c* it, about to do some other sh*t tonight then."

At this, the other islanders' faces drop and Timmy looks as if he wants to crawl into a hole to hide. It’s yet to be seen what Zeta actually means and if Jeff will be on the receiving end, but we’ll have to keep watching.

Love Island USA fans react to Timmy and Zeta

It seems viewers are loving that the show’s drama at this point rests on the shoulders of Timmy and Zeta. However, as much as fans are entertained by the fireworks, they are still wanting the couple back together.

the sneak attack conversation was almost impossible to watch ; i have never felt more second hand embarrassment #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/NqQXzY24I8August 1, 2022 See more

“if you were coupled up with a different girl who would it be? timmy looked so happy to write zeta’s name 😭😭IM CRYINN #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/zwIZLuD8RhAugust 1, 2022 See more

Zeta making sure everyone is uncomfortable during the game. If she can’t have Timmy, NOBODY will know peace in that Villa. 😭#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/Rjq8kZtDlsAugust 1, 2022 See more

No like I’m so sorry this zeta and timmy drama is literally MAKING this show W/o them this show would be dead #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ASGtPx7eD1August 1, 2022 See more

timmy really just told bria that he’s gonna be all into her now only because zeta chose jeff over him 🫠 and she just sitting there smiling plssss #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/rEtGfPSp7bAugust 1, 2022 See more

Zeta and Timmy are about to have such a redemption arc. I can feel the plotline. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/wveQzutANiAugust 1, 2022 See more

“Zeta is wasting Jeff’s time” lmao they’ve been coupled up for a day! You honestly think she’ll be over Timmy in a day? Let’s be serious here #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/ePoHA0Qbq6August 1, 2022 See more