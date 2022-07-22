Who is Andy on Love Island USA season 4? Why do fans dislike him?

It’s been less than a week since Love Island USA season 4 premiered on Peacock and fans are already gravitating toward their favorites among this year’s cast, while also identifying the ones they love to hate, like Andy Voyen.

Without question, viewers have absolutely fallen in love with Zeta Morrison. While she is gorgeous and appears to be a genuinely nice person, it's her British accent and her excitement about receiving texts from production that have people fawning over her on Twitter.

Hearing “I got a text” from zeta just felt like home #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/kIlAwpLlTzJuly 21, 2022 See more

Hearing the “I got a text” from the Brit just sounds more right. They should only have Zeta saying it #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/qROnXL9YNEJuly 21, 2022 See more

Zeta's also building up an allegiance of Love Island USA fans because of her romance with Timmy Pandolfi. They make a great pairing and have the potential to win this season.

On the flip side, Andy Voyen started off in the good graces of the audience but has quickly fallen out of favor. Andy is a realtor from Minneapolis and he loves to be in the outdoors doing activities like skiing, fishing and tubing. In terms of his type, he admits to preferring blondes but suspects he’ll end up with a brunette. While all this information is somewhat interesting, the fact that stands out about him the most among viewers is he is a proud mama’s boy.

When he described his close relationship with his mother to his then-partner Courtney Boerner in episode 1, Courtney pretty much decided right there that she wasn’t interested in Andy. Some fans felt bad for Andy because of that. But then entered Mady McLanahan. After chatting with him a bit, Mady tore Andy away from Courtney, and since then his popularity has declined.

As best as we can deduce, viewers are not happy with him for two main reasons. First, they appear to be beyond tired of hearing him constantly discuss his affinity for women with blue eyes and blonde hair. He says it so much we don’t have the opportunity to forget. The fact he wound up with Mady, whose physical traits happen to fit the bill, is actually something that doesn’t excite the Love Island USA audience.

Fans of the show also don’t like the conversation he had with Valerie Bragg. After Valerie entered the competition and decided to couple up with Jesse Bray, pulling him away from Deborah Chubb, Andy makes the unsolicited comment to Valerie that Jesse is excited about their new coupling. This puts a smile on her face as she exits the bedroom. As soon as Valerie is gone, Andy then states, "he’s also excited about Deb," and proceeds to laugh. Some viewers found the sequence of events a bit shady.

We’ll note there is another reason some viewers don’t gel with Andy, but we don’t think someone’s regional dialect should be an effective reason to want a person eliminated from the competition.

Love Island USA fans call for Andy to be eliminated

Like we said, judging by Twitter, Andy doesn’t have the biggest fanbase.

Andy say “blonde hair blue eyes” one more time, I dare you! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/VWp7RjlyVsJuly 21, 2022 See more

im voting andy out the first chance i get idc #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/XMbnKRG3nfJuly 22, 2022 See more

get andy and mady off my screen #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/r4JGGakrLdJuly 22, 2022 See more

not andy throwing shade omg "he was also excited about deb" #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/hIakbHsIP1July 22, 2022 See more

andy got one more time to say “ope”#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/lX0zyDvWOKJuly 20, 2022 See more

I can’t go a whole season of Andy making that noise. Voting him out the first chance I get. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/7GAjobW5dXJuly 20, 2022 See more

when can we start voting people off so andy can go #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/zsOdfE3WwiJuly 21, 2022 See more

New episodes of Love Island USA season 4 air on Peacock Tuesday to Sunday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.