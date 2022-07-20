Love Island USA's surprise twist leaves Deb and Sereniti reeling

After only one episode, it appears the show's makers are living up to their promise to make Love Island USA season 4 "steamier".

The little card game the contestants played at the end of the night was certainly proof of that. It’s not often that you see participants on a reality show give an impromptu striptease or simulate their favorite "bedroom" position on the very first episode.

Yet, even with those steamier moments, it appears viewers couldn’t stop talking about the surprise twist at the end of the episode.

It all started when the men and women split into groups and begin rehashing their feelings about their respective partners. Nothing too noteworthy comes out of those conversations with the exception that Courtney may be ready to friendzone Andy because he’s a self-professed mama’s boy. (It looks like we weren’t the only ones to notice Courtney looking for the exit in her entanglement with Andy, fans also see her lack of interest.)

andy: “i’m a mamas boy”courtney:#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/BTY0Ny0ptRJuly 20, 2022 See more

Courtney with every word leaving Andy’s mouth: #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/YMrW4sYh5kJuly 20, 2022 See more

Then came the text message. Timmy receives a message essentially offering a double date with two new girls on the island. The date is for any of the guys on the cast to volunteer to go on, and after the men see the picture of the two women, there is some interest. Following a brief discussion, Felipe and Jesse decide they want to go on the date.

An idea is formed that the other men will go meet the original group of ladies and offer a distraction, while Felipe and Jesse sneak off to engage the new people on the island. Of course, this scheme doesn’t actually go according to plan, as the guys tasked with offering a distraction fail to do so.

In fact, as soon as Sereniti inquires about the whereabouts of Felipe, the fellas start singing like canaries that he and Jesse went on a double date. This news sends Deb and Sereniti into utter shock, as these ladies have been thinking they are trying to build connections with these men, while Felipe and Jesse are off trying to see if they connect with other women.

In some good news for Deb though, Jesse does seem to be interested in her, he just doesn’t want to be tied down to one person yet (this is where we want to insert an obligatory shoulder shrug).

It looks like viewers focused their attention on Sereniti’s reaction.

Sereniti finding out Felipe left 💀 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/8DfCTLCgLHJuly 20, 2022 See more

“the boys snuck out, they’re on dates”Sereniti: #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/laKCmaZ7BqJuly 20, 2022 See more

Serenity when she found out Felipe on a date #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/GkmBuJg6FOJuly 20, 2022 See more

I hope y’all take it easy on Sereniti. It’s only day ONE & I know anyone would feel some type of way when their guy goes on a date & doesn’t have the common courtesy to tell them. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/sVAJMPkm6GJuly 20, 2022 See more

Why was sereniti standing there looking lost 😭😭😭 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/BN5BEleieWJuly 20, 2022 See more

Keep watching Love Island USA season 4 on Peacock Tuesday - Sunday at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.