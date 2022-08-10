Love Island USA: Jesse makes a shocking revelation in Casa Amor

As the Love Island USA guys spent their first couple of days in Casa Amor with six brand new girls, many viewers assumed the most shocking thing they’d see in the 48 hours is that horrendously disgusting "bird game." However, as time continued to pass by, fans of the show began to take notice of Jesse Bray’s behavior. While he appeared to be himself around the other male contestants, laughing and doing their typical "bro" antics, when it came to interacting with the new ladies on the island, Jesse seemed a bit more reserved.

Sure, he made out with Avery Grooms while in the midst of competition, has spent the night with her and even admitted to being able to have great conversations with her, but Jesse by and large has seemed off. Then he makes a revelation that many in the audience were not expecting.

Jesse misses Deb Chubb.

This came from a man that hasn’t exactly seemed devoted to Deb so far in the competition. He lied about his feelings for contestant Valerie Bragg when he was caught in that messy "love triangle;" when given the chance to kiss any girl on the island he ran to kiss Sereniti instead of Deb who he was coupled with; and unlike the other pairs on the island, he doesn’t exactly try to make out with Deb every chance he gets. The culmination of these things is probably why America voted and elected Jesse and Deb the most one-sided couple.

But with Jesse now stating he misses Deb and at times looking like a sad puppy in Casa Amor, viewers, while stunned, are starting to express feeling almost bad for him. After all, while Jesse now has his attention laser-focused on the blonde, she’s been chatting it up with new contestant Kyle Fraser. Deb and Kyle even happily talk about conspiracy theories involving birds. And let us not forget to mention the two have now been caught in two lip locks.

While we aren’t sure what the future holds for #Desse/#Jeb, if we had to guess, Jesse’s good behavior so far in Casa Amor and a grand confession of his feelings for Deb may actually cause her to turn away from Kyle. We’ll just have to see.

Fans react to Jesse’s revelation about Deb

Viewers are surprised by Jesse’s lovesick behavior and some aren’t sure how to process this information.

I actually didn’t think that Jesse would be the lovesick puppy in Casa Amor. Im actually shocked #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/MH3v2eSB8fAugust 10, 2022 See more

Jesse actually liking Deb was NOT on my Love Island bingo card 🫤 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/3aedkgIYA8August 10, 2022 See more

“Sleeping with somebody else made me miss deb more”Meanwhile deb said she didn’t miss jesse after sleeping with Kyle #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/zDrIlWdJ7BAugust 10, 2022 See more

Oh so everyone feels like Deb deserves better than Jesse but look he’s the one being loyal. My boy deserves better too! Maybe just maybe, the guy does not like PDA. Maybe he’s even getting a bad edit. Look at Isaiah showing PDA to everyone lol is that better? #loveislandusaAugust 10, 2022 See more

Jesse when Deb comes back in a couple and he still ain't made a connection #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/1Ws7NtOdKdAugust 10, 2022 See more

Jesse being stuck on Deb is hilarious because he’s been giving her bare minimum the whole time and now she’s living her best life getting the attention she wants from the new guys #LoveIslandUSAAugust 10, 2022 See more

Wait jesse actually likes Deb ? He looks so uninterested in his convos with the casa girls #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/VqdBxZGJSIAugust 10, 2022 See more

You can catch new episodes of Love Island USA season 4 when they air Tuesday through Sunday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Peacock.