Love Island USA: Jesse makes a shocking revelation in Casa Amor

Love Island USA fans didn’t see this coming.

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray on a jet ski in Love Island USA season 4
Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray in Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Peacock)

As the Love Island USA guys spent their first couple of days in Casa Amor with six brand new girls, many viewers assumed the most shocking thing they’d see in the 48 hours is that horrendously disgusting "bird game." However, as time continued to pass by, fans of the show began to take notice of Jesse Bray’s behavior. While he appeared to be himself around the other male contestants, laughing and doing their typical "bro" antics, when it came to interacting with the new ladies on the island, Jesse seemed a bit more reserved. 

Sure, he made out with Avery Grooms while in the midst of competition, has spent the night with her and even admitted to being able to have great conversations with her, but Jesse by and large has seemed off. Then he makes a revelation that many in the audience were not expecting. 

Jesse misses Deb Chubb

This came from a man that hasn’t exactly seemed devoted to Deb so far in the competition. He lied about his feelings for contestant Valerie Bragg when he was caught in that messy "love triangle;" when given the chance to kiss any girl on the island he ran to kiss Sereniti instead of Deb who he was coupled with; and unlike the other pairs on the island, he doesn’t exactly try to make out with Deb every chance he gets. The culmination of these things is probably why America voted and elected Jesse and Deb the most one-sided couple. 

But with Jesse now stating he misses Deb and at times looking like a sad puppy in Casa Amor, viewers, while stunned, are starting to express feeling almost bad for him. After all, while Jesse now has his attention laser-focused on the blonde, she’s been chatting it up with new contestant Kyle Fraser. Deb and Kyle even happily talk about conspiracy theories involving birds. And let us not forget to mention the two have now been caught in two lip locks. 

While we aren’t sure what the future holds for  #Desse/#Jeb, if we had to guess, Jesse’s good behavior so far in Casa Amor and a grand confession of his feelings for Deb may actually cause her to turn away from Kyle. We’ll just have to see. 

Fans react to Jesse’s revelation about Deb

Viewers are surprised by Jesse’s lovesick behavior and some aren’t sure how to process this information.  

You can catch new episodes of Love Island USA season 4 when they air Tuesday through Sunday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Peacock. 

