Love Island USA: Mackenzie Dipman’s return is not welcomed by fans

With Love Island USA season 4 pairings like Jesse and Deb and Timmy and Zeta settling into their coupledom, the audience thought it was safe to assume the series was winding down with those more serious couples vying to win over America and the cash prize. Especially in light of the fact that in one recent episode, Jared, Kat, Chazz, Chanse and Gabriella all went home. But then came the shocker that fans of the series could not have seen coming. Former contestant Mackenzie Dipman is returning to the Villa to find her a beau.

For those that need a refresher, Mackenzie competed during Love Island USA season 2. After spending over 20 days in the competition, she fell for fellow contestant Connor Trott. While the pair didn’t win the monetary prize at the end of their season, the couple did manage to continue on in a real relationship outside of the show. Unfortunately, after dating for roughly a year, the two announced their split in March 2021. Fast forward to today and Mackenzie is ready to try her hand at love again.

Before making her big splash in season 4, Mackenzie spoke with People (opens in new tab). When asked why she’d want to return to the Villa after two years, she simply replied, "I'm still single. I think that's the obvious answer."

Although her single status may be the obvious answer, she went on to explain why this time around is going to be different. She stated:

"For me personally, just considering my journey the first time, I feel like we all grow and we change a lot. It's been two years. And I know that the person that I am walking into this experience now, two years later, is going to have a very different experience from the person that walked into the villa the first time.

"I'm just really excited to enjoy it in a way that I don't think I did the first time. Just being able to just freely experiment, try new things, have fun, meet new people. I think that's just one of the luxuries of getting a little bit older is that you just kind of learn to let go of certain insecurities. I just think it's going to be a lot more fun this time around, a lot less pressure."

While she was coy with the publication about which of the guys she had her eye on in the competition, she did confirm there were a few contestants that have piqued her interest.

We just hope for the sake of everybody on the island that she isn’t attracted to Isaiah. His fellow islanders and viewers are still trying to recover from his Casa Amor trainwreck with Phoebe. Oh, and for Mackenzie’s sake, she better stay away from Timmy as Zeta’s huge fan club won’t shy away from expressing their discontent with any flirtatious moves Mackenzie attempts to make with him.

Fans react to Mackenzie’s Love Island USA return

By and large, it looks like Love Island USA viewers are not excited to see Mackenzie return to the competition. Some have even questioned why Sereniti wasn’t brought back.

To be honest I really don’t want to see Mackenzie back on my screen but maybe she’s grown more as a person #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/aVvOtfEELwAugust 16, 2022 See more

Mackenzie comes back but you can’t bring back Sereniti Sidney and Kat get saved but Sereniti gets dumped #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/xenLVmETRIAugust 16, 2022 See more

no idea why they're bring mackenzie back for #loveislandusa she was on in 2020..it's only been 2 years, give other people a chance?plus she's no adam collard, at least bring back someone problematic 💀 #loveislandAugust 16, 2022 See more

2 ppl i cannot stand on love island. erin from season 1 of love island AUS and mackenzie from season 2 of love island US. mackenzie coming back to the villa really makes me not want to finish this season at all #loveislandusaAugust 16, 2022 See more

aint no way Mackenzie is on Love Island AGAIN. she had her time😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nuEmJ33zLAAugust 16, 2022 See more

love island USA… please do not do this to us. please do not send mackenzie to that villa. make it stop while you still can. i can’t take another season of her… PLS DONT DO THIS #loveislandusaAugust 16, 2022 See more

To everyone wondering why they brought Mackenzie back… #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/f2SqPCxVm6August 17, 2022 See more

Be sure to catch new episodes of Love Island USA season 4 when they air Tuesday through Sunday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Peacock.