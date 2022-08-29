Love Island USA season 4 reunion: are Zeta and Timmy still together and other big questions

In another tell-tale sign that summer is winding down, the latest installment of Love Island USA has officially wrapped after declaring a winning couple. Thankfully however, the series is not completely over as the Love Island USA season 4 reunion premieres on Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Peacock.

Be warned! This is your official spoiler alert.

Even with viewers now knowing that Timmy and Zeta officially reign as King and Queen of the season, there are still a lot of questions lingering about the past 30-plus episodes that many fans want answered. For example, there’s a lot of intrigue about what’s next for the winning couple and if they plan on making a go of it offscreen.

Also, the Love Island USA audience is generally wanting to know about the longevity of all the couples that were eliminated from the show. A number of the contestants claimed to be committed to building upon romantic connections outside the Villa with other cast members upon their eliminations. But how many of them actually did this?

As fans wait to see what kind of OMG drama unfolds and shocking revelations are made at the reunion, we’ve compiled a list of some of the more popular questions they currently have on their mind.

Are Love Island USA season 4 winners Zeta and Timmy still together?

Timmy and Zeta on Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Peacock)

Zeta and Timmy were clearly the fan-favorite couple this season on the show. Although they faced a hiccup in their romantic journey when Jeff and Bria arrived to the Villa, with Zeta recoupling with the former after Timmy recoupled with the latter, it didn’t take long for #Zimmy to find their way back together (it literally took like two days). Once Zeta and Timmy got back together, it was pretty much smooth sailing for the pair as they floated their way further into America’s hearts and the show’s prize money.

However, is the couple still together?

Unfortunately, avid watchers know that popular couples formed on reality shows like Love is Blind, The Bachelorette or Love Island USA don’t always make it once the cameras shut off. So, it will be interesting to see if Zeta and Timmy have managed to continue their connection in the brief time since the season ended. While their individual Instagram (opens in new tab) accounts each have posts of the couple, we won’t know for sure where they are in their relationship until Zeta and Timmy share a little more at the reunion.

Which other Love Island USA season 4 couples are still together?

Chad and Phoebe on Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Peacock)

Speaking of pairs from the show still being together, most of the audience wants to know if the eliminated couples (as well as the unofficial couples) were able to build on their connection outside of the show.

For example, Chad and Phoebe were eliminated the episode before the finale but appeared to be developing a solid romantic connection. Given their coupledom was in the early stages and Phobe is from New York and Chad Michigan, have the two been able to forge ahead? Or was the pair unable to overcome the newness of their pairing and, more importantly, the distance?

Also, there are those in the Love Island USA viewership that want to know what became of Andy and Mady. After Andy was kicked off the island, Mady self-eliminated shortly thereafter and professed her desire to reconnect with Andy outside of the house. But did she?

Well, while we aren’t sure if they are an official couple judging by their Instagram accounts, it does look like the two have at the very least met outside of the Villa. Take a look at Mady’s IG post dated August 19. Hopefully, the reunion will shed more light as to what their current status is.

What really happened between Jeff and Nadjha?

Nadjha and Jeff on Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Peacock)

When Nadjha decided to end things with Jeff right before the two were prepared to enter the finale, many Love Island USA watchers understood her decision. What they didn’t quite understand was what really led to Jeff’s "overreaction" to Phoebe and Chad being eliminated and his subsequent heated confrontations with Timmy and Nadjha.

To viewers, it seemed like he went from zero to 100 inexplicably quick and his comments to Nadjha were a bit unjustifiable. Hopefully at the reunion, Jeff, Nadjha, the other cast members and maybe even producers will fill in the blanks about what viewers didn’t see.

Does Jesse really like Deb?

Deb and Jesse in Love Island USA season 4 (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Peacock)

Jesse and Deb arguably faced more hurdles in their show-mance than even Isaiah and Sydney. Early on, Jesse and Deb opted to pair with one another, but Jesse found himself in a messy triangle with Deb and Valerie. Then when given the opportunity during a game to kiss someone he was really into, he opted not to kiss Deb but Sereniti. To many people streaming the episodes, it didn’t appear Jesse was as into Deb as he professed to be.

But then came the Casa Amor experience. A switch flipped and Jesse was all of a sudden laser-focused on Deb. However, by then, she was making googly eyes for Kyle until he mysteriously disappeared from the show. As Deb rededicated her attention back on Jesse, she still dragged her feet, even denying his first request to be an official couple.

Now with the competition over and the possibility of winning a cash-prize gone, fans of the show just want to know if their connection is real. More importantly, do the two have what it takes to make it outside of the reality series? There are a lot of people that certainly hope so. Again, we’ll have to wait until the reunion to find out more.

By the way, in preparation for the reunion, you can rewatch some of your favorite moments from Love Island USA season 4 over on Peacock.