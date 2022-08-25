Love Island USA fans are outraged Phoebe is still in the Villa

As Love Island USA season 4 continues on in its final week, there are a number of things viewers expected would happen towards the end, but Phoebe Siegel still being on the island isn’t one of those things.

Most watchers could have predicted that Timmy and Zeta would be one of the final couples, because even though they’ve had their fair share of hiccups, their bond has always seemed genuine and magnetic. The Love Island audience could have also foreseen that Sydney and Isaiah would be one of the last couples standing, if for nothing else, they just seemed to be latched onto one another no matter what amount of toxicity they face. However, Phoebe’s presence there on the island still is a bit baffling.

Phoebe entered the competition via the Casa Amor experience. That was about halfway through the season, so she arrived on the island playing catch-up with the original contestants. However, what made her Casa Amor entrance particularly problematic was that she made a beeline directly to Isaiah and consistently bad-mouthed Sydney to win his affection. Phoebe wound up breaking up the coupling of Isaiah and Sydney temporarily, a move that sent shockwaves among the other contestants.

Then once Phoebe spent some time in the Villa and realized that Isaiah really wanted to be with Sydney, she went after Chazz. That wouldn’t have been so controversial if Chazz wasn’t already coupled up with Phoebe's "best friend" on the island, Bella. Phoebe claimed to be a "girl’s girl," but many people agree that a move like that doesn’t appear to reflect that sentiment.

After Chazz, Phoebe set her eyes on Chad, who was paired with fan-favorite Courtney. Phoebe was effectively able to capture Chad’s attention, which caused things to get very rocky between him and Courtney. Chad ultimately coupled up with Mackenzie over Courtney, sending her home, but he only did so because Phoebe wasn’t available, having been chosen by Joel. (In lieu of an illustration highlighting all of the couple-swapping in this scenario, we encourage you to watch the series if you haven’t already.)

Fast forward to the most recent events. Fans of the show who don’t care for Phoebe had an opportunity to get her out of the Villa. Essentially, the audience had the chance to vote for their favorite couples and the two couples with the least amount of votes risked getting kicked off the island. Well, Phoebe and Joel were one of the bottom couples. But then came the plot twist. The other islanders were given the task of saving one guy and one girl from elimination.

Before the viewers could see if Phoebe would be ousted, Mackenzie stepped up and self-eliminated herself. With that one decision, Phoebe was spared and fans were left upset. After all the strikes against Phoebe, they can’t believe she is heading into the finals.

Fans react to Phoebe still being on Love Island USA

Don’t take our word for it. Look how fans reacted when they realized Phoebe isn’t going anywhere. We included some other tweets about viewers’ general take on the contestant as well.

I’ll never forgive Isaiah for bringing Phoebe to this villa #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/3MYJCe6s4kAugust 17, 2022 See more

Mackenzie self evicting… for PHOEBE? She better than me And Joel nasty for for bringing up Bella when he said him and Mackenzie are like PB&J #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIslandAugust 25, 2022 See more

WHY WONT PHOEBE LEAVEEEEEEE AND TAKE CHAD WITH YOU!!!! #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5QjLYjRLpEAugust 25, 2022 See more

nah that was 1000% rigged 😭 how is phoebe still on love island rnAugust 25, 2022 See more

I would be sad love island is ending but I’m not because Phoebe is still there 😡 #LoveIslandUSAAugust 25, 2022 See more

phoebe lacks so much self awareness because she literally DID bring sydney down to bring herself up #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/9SMuPAnNfnAugust 22, 2022 See more

I am TIRED of Phoebe on my screen. She really said “love you” to Mackenzie after saying she kissed her man?!??! #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Av00md2929August 22, 2022 See more

New episodes of Love Island USA release on Peacock.