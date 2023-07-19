Love Island USA fans say Bergie is 'too sweet' for the show

The villa already has a too-sweet standout: Bergie, Love Island USA season 5 contestant, is attracting attention from the pool of reality-show daters for his pure heart and old-school values—but not for positive reasons.

Viewers were introduced to the ten Love Island USA season 5 contestants during the premiere episode on Tuesday, July 18 (here's how to watch Love Island USA season 5 so you don't miss one messy moment), kicking off six weeks of coupling and recoupling in a Fijian villa with the aim of winning the $100,000 prize.

The initial pairing-off didn't go so hot for Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, the 23-year-old Dairy Queen manager from Madison, South Dakota. The last of the five male contestants to arrive, he wasn't chosen by any of the female daters during the Twist and Switch game and only got partnered up with Anna Kudrys by default, though she would rather cozy up to the hunky Leonardo Dionicio.

"I have never had a girlfriend in the past," Bergie said in a confessional. "I'm a total family guy, I look up to my grandparents' marriage, they've been married for 54 years and that's definitely something I'd like to carry on."



"I know it sounds crazy but I'm just looking for someone who's ready to love," he added.

During their first sit-down as a couple, Anna assured Bergie that his lack of relationship experience isn't a red flag but did admit: "I think Bergie right now is a little bit shy...but I think he's just super nervous."

It didn't help those nerves that during their first night in the villa, Anna pulled Leonardo off to the side for a private chat. "Right now Im struggling with my confidence, I don't think my confidence is 100 percent right now," he worried.

However, during a kissing game that evening, Bergie decides to show Anna the more extroverted side of himself, ripping his shirt off and laying a big one on her.

It wasn't enough, though, to convince the rest of this season's players of their compatibility. When host Sara Hyland showed up with the shocking news that the villa would have to vote on which pair was least compatible, the majority unsurprisingly voted for Bergie and Anna, including Bergie and Anna themselves.

But that wasn't the only news: Bergie and Anna would have to decide between themselves which of the two of them would be leaving the villa that very night. Again, being the "real gentleman" sort, Bergie offers himself up as a sacrifice, saying: "I wouldn't be able to fall asleep in an empty bed tonight without a guilty conscience."

"Tonight definitely came as a shock for me. You have really high hopes coming into the villa," Bergie said before his exit. "To only be there a short time is gut-wrenching....I wish I had more time."

However, his wish might just have been granted because as he was leaving, Bergie received a surprise text: "Bergie, everyone deserves a second chance #stillinthegame #throupleup." Our resident sweetheart gets another night!

