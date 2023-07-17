How to watch Love Island USA season 5 online: stream new series

Love is back in the air — and on the water — because Love Island USA has returned for season 5, and Peacock is promising that it's the biggest season yet.

This spin-off of the popular reality romance show, (which as the title suggests takes contestants from the US), drops a load of single people in a villa (which isn't always on an island, despite the title) and waits for sparks to fly. And then, when they do, the producers throw in games, new contestants and challenges to see if this new couple really is as committed as they say.

If you're excited, we've got a guide to the Love Island USA season 5 contestants that you should check out, to get familiar with our new crew.

So how can you follow along as the drama plays out? Well, here's how to watch Love Island USA season 5 over the internet or on TV.

How to watch Love Island USA season 5 in the US

Since Love Island USA season 5 is a Peacock Original production, you'll have to use the NBCUniversal streaming service in order to watch the show.

Luckily Peacock is one of the more affordable streaming services, costing just $4.99 per month, or $9.99 for its ad-free tier plan.

After the Love Island USA premiere on Tuesday, July 18, new episodes will land most days, admittedly with day breaks here and there.

How to watch Love Island USA season 5 in the UK

Unfortunately, Love Island USA season 5 won't be available to stream in the UK when it arrives in the US, but it will be eventually, just like how Love Island takes a few weeks to start streaming in the US.

In all likelihood ITVX will be the streamer to host LIU, since that's where the previous four seasons went, and are still available to watch now. Expect about a month of waiting beforehand though.

How to watch Love Island USA season 5 in Australia

Fans are expecting Love Island USA season 5 to land on 9Now when it arrives in Australia, but so far we don't actually have a confirmed start time for the show.

All the previous seasons of Love Island USA are on the streamer, plus it's free, so you can catch up now if you like.

How to watch Love Island USA season 5 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island USA season 5, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island USA season 5, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the Love Island USA or other content even if you're not there.