Which Love Island USA season 4 couples are still together?

When it came to dating reality shows in 2022, one of the more popular ones was Love Island USA season 4. The series stood out from others in that it found a new home on Peacock and, as the streamer promised, it was "steamier."

Viewers recall there were several moments that made the modest at heart blush. It was those moments paired with the up-and-down drama of the show's couples that made Love Island USA the most-streamed unscripted original series (opens in new tab) on Peacock.

Now a few months since the season 4 reunion aired, viewers are curious to know which castmates proved their love could survive beyond the lights and camera and is lasting in the real world. Well, we've got you covered on that.

Here's an update on the Love Island USA season 4 couples.

Jesse and Deb

Throughout their TV courtship, Jesse and Deb's journey was never the spiciest. Sure, the two shared some lovely banter every now and then during the challenges, but they often lacked on-screen chemistry. Even with that said, as the season neared the end, the two's spark seemed to heat up and they wound up being one of the final three couples standing.

Fast forward to today, we are sad to report they decided to go their separate ways. On November 15, Deb took to her Instagram story and shared:

"I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other."

This news comes on the heels of Jesse relocating to California, which ironically now puts him in the same state as Deb.

Isaiah and Sydney

There is an argument to be made that Isaiah and Sydney had the most tumultuous relationship of any of the season 4 pairs. The Casa Amor saga alone was a huge hurdle for them in their courtship. Yet they overcame the hiccup and finished their time together on the island as runner-ups. Although, having professed their love to one another, they may argue they were still winners in the end.

Well, for those that were fans of #Sydsaih (or #Idney), we're pleased to inform you they are still going strong. Looking at their separate Instagram accounts, it appears they are happily in love. Check out Isaiah's page for yourself.

Timmy and Zeta

The king and queen of season 4 were hands down Timmy and Zeta. From the very beginning of their journey on the show, viewers couldn't help but notice the two had plenty of chemistry and their unique banter was unmatched. Even when Bria and Jeff arrived at the island threatening to derail #Zimmy, the connection between Timmy and Zeta was too strong and they were selected as the winning couple.

The show's fans can rest easy, as the two are still coupled up. Both post one another on their Instagram accounts and they are actually giving Love Island USA fans a treat on YouTube, with the couple rewatching episodes of their season and providing their commentary in a series of videos.

Jeff and Nadjha

Jeff and Nadjha's romantic flame burned out right before the final three couples were revealed. While the two were on track to possibly become finalists, their relationship took a major hit in the aftermath of the final group elimination. Although they broke up, viewers noticed the two expressed having love for one another as they parted ways, and even saw they posted a few pics together on social media following their time on the show. This led some to believe they may actually be dating post-season 4.

Sadly, the two are no longer dating, but just really good friends. In a turn of events, it appears that Nadjha actually has a new boyfriend. Take a look at the Instagram post.

Chad and Phoebe

Chad and Phoebe's path to one another certainly was paved with some cringeworthy moments for viewers. Before Phoebe wound up with Chad, she served as a major hurdle in Sydney and Isaiah's relationship, and she even tried to bypass friend Bella to connect with Chazz. Chad on the other hand broke up with fan-favorite Courtney and tanked a blossoming romance with Mackenzie before connecting with Phoebe.

After all it took for the two of them to be together, in the end, they apparently just weren't meant to be. In an Instagram story from September, Phoebe confirmed they decided to go their separate ways but remain on friendly terms.

Jared and Kat

Out of all the show couples on this list, Jared and Kat's time together onscreen was the briefest. Shortly after they realized their feelings for each other, they were packing their bags and exiting the island. However, at the reunion, the pair announced they were still dating since their departure from the competition.

Unfortunately, the relationship between these two was short-lived. In September, Kat announced via an Instagram story that she and Jared decide to split to focus on themselves.

If you’re looking to rewatch some of your favorite moments from Love Island USA season 4, all episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.