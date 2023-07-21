Fans root for Victor from Love Island USA as he bounces back from rejection

For a minute there, it looked like Victor, Love Island USA's hunky Spanish import, would be going the way of his fellow Islander Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, left sadly unpicked by the villa's pool of lovely ladies.

During a game of Stick or Twist in the premiere episode of Love Island USA season 5, Victor's foreign accent and Fabio-like locks didn't attract any of the women's attention, leaving him unpaired until he was matched up with Jasmine Sklavanitis by default. That all very much changed on the Thursday, July 20 episode of the series—which airs Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9pm Eastern on Peacock—as Victor slowly but surely turned out to be the prime pick of the Islanders' Fijian villa.

Wednesday's episode welcomed two new female bombshells to the Love Island USA season 5 cast—Carmen Kocourek and Hannah Wright—who were tasked with stealing a boy within the next 24 hours. The pair both had Victor in their sights, which, in turn, seemingly put a spotlight on the Madrid native for the other women in the villa.



"If Victor's in your top two, raise your hand," Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray asked the women on Thursday as they all got ready for the evening. Hands flew, including women who were otherwise happily paired up, like Kassy Castillo. "Victor's a hot commodity!" Kay Kay proclaimed.

"I like how frank you are, I like how you're sassy," Hannah told Victor during a little one-on-one. "I've been wanting to get to know you." However, Carmen had her own chit-chat with him. "Right now, I'm sharing a bed with Hannah. Love the girl, you know? But I'd be okay sharing a bed with you."

And then, of course, there was Jasmine, who was initially partnered with Victor. "You're a hot commodity, everyone likes you," she told him. "Getting to know you, you're f****** awesome." She ended up asking Victor to "steal a kiss," which he agreed to.

Indeed, when it came time for host Sarah Hyland to reveal the bombshell twist, it was clear that one of the new women would be choosing Victor to couple up with—but which one, exactly?

Well, as the captain of the winning team during that day's High School Dropout Challenge, Carmen got to choose which fella she'd be stealing: "I would like to steal this boy because they've done such a good job of making me feel special," she told the group. "I've honestly been really surprised by our connection and how much we get along and I'm really excited to get to know them more. So the boy I'd like to steal is Victor."

Hannah ended up selecting Marco, while Jasmine simply sat staring blankly ahead as Carmen came to sit in between her and Victor.

Fans root on Victor, Love Island USA hunk:

How these girls are now just seeing the appeal of victor is insane to me. Like HAVE YOU SEEN THE MAN!!! #loveislandusaJuly 21, 2023 See more

Funny how no one moved for Victor day one but now they all want him lol #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/V4jZh6E3s8July 21, 2023 See more

From 0 girls to 3. Who’s doing it like Victor #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/MoQxwz4bAFJuly 21, 2023 See more

This girl who coupled up with Victor is weird. How you not like him then the other girls came and did so suddenly you did too 😂 #LoveIslandUSAJuly 21, 2023 See more

Victor from episode 1 to now #loveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/XYurWUSuv9July 21, 2023 See more

All these hands going up for Victor but no one stepped forward for him #LoveIslandUSAJuly 21, 2023 See more

Victor might be my favorite guy this season, he’s so easy on the eyes 😍🏝️ #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/PbvZCRnQDIJuly 21, 2023 See more

I love that Victor went from nobody liking him to 4 girls being interested in him.. king deserves the attention! #LoveIslandUSAJuly 21, 2023 See more

Lol now the girls want Victor 👀#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/6xXAVp6k8iJuly 21, 2023 See more