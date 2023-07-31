Love Island USA fans drag Anna for trying to get in between Destiny and Harrison

After being hoodwinked by Kassy and Leo, is Anna, Love Island USA contestant, doing the same thing to Destiny and Harrison?

Love Island USA season 5 premiered on Peacock on Tuesday, July 18, and already there have been countless couplings and recouplings among the daters. (Here's how to watch Love Island USA season 5 online so you don't miss one messy moment, FYI.)

Earlier in the season, Kassy Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio were coupled up—that is, until Anna Kurdys turned on her flirty charms and stole Leo away. However, last week, it appeared that the former flames were rekindling their relationship behind her back, a conversation that Anna actually overheard.

So she made the decision to pull herself out of that love triangle—telling Leo, "You owe me respect and it's not respectful what you're doing"—only to get herself involved in another uncomfortable trio in the Love Island USA season 5 cast.

Harrison Luna Hans and Destiny Zammarra have been paired up ever since the former came into the house as a bombshell. However, Anna shook things up between the previously solid couple during Sunday's episode, flirting with Harrison while he showered ("You need help with that loofah?") and jokingly calling him "Daddy" right in front of Destiny. "There's enough room in here for company," Harrison flirted back, with Anna responding emphatically: "I'm coming!"

The flirtations didn't stop there. During the episode's big game, which saw the daters having to dive to the bottom of the pool to retrieve cards with Truth or Dare prompts written on them, Harrison gets a card reading "Have a three-way kiss of two Islanders of your choice."

"It's me, I know it" Anna yelled, to which Destiny responded in a confessional: "Of course I don't want to share no Harrison, so I'm feeling a certain type of way."

Harrison does, in fact, end up choosing both Anna and Destiny to smooch. Destiny said that they would kiss first and then he could kiss Anna separately, but Anna wasn't a fan of that idea: "I want to kiss you, too!" she told her fellow female contestant, to which Destiny quipped: "You really think you're a part of this throuple? Oh my god!"

The trio does end up kissing, with Anna dubbing the lip-lock "magical." Does this spell trouble for Harrison and Destiny?

Fans drag Anna, Love Island USA contestant, for flirting with Harrison

