Love Island USA fans call Marco a 'hater' for trying to sabotage Destiny

The drama between Destiny and Marco, Love Island USA season 5 exes, heated up to a boil on the Sunday, July 24 episode.

In the premiere episode of Love Island USA season 5, 22-year-old model-influencer Marco Donatelli seemed all-in on 27-year-old microbiologist 27-year-old Destiny Davis, with the pair sharing a steamy smooch and a nighttime snuggle early on in the reality dating show. However, that all changed in the second episode when Marco broke it off with her.

"I'm interested in chatting with other girls and I wanted to let you know first," he told her, to which she snapped in response: "You should have did that 24 hours ago," before mocking his attempts at being "respectful" and calling him a "macho man."

Needless to say, tension was brewing between the two when Marco bounced from Destiny to new arrival Hannah, and it looks like things were still dicey between the exes during Sunday's edition.

Destiny had caught the eye of the new male bombshell Harrison of the Love Island USA season 5 cast, and the two connected over their desire to travel and explore for a few years of marriage before adding kids to the mix. The problem was that Harrison also had a connection with Jasmine and with this episode featuring a recoupling that would send one uncoupled female dater home, both women were anxious about Harrison choosing them.

Seemingly working against his ex, Marco gets involved and relays to Jasmine what Harrison told him about his thoughts and feelings for both women. From the intel, a giddy Jasmine thought she was secure in Harrison picking her during the recoupling later that evening.

However, when it came time for the recoupling, the final two women to be chosen were Jasmine or Destiny, and Harrison the last male to pick a partner.

"I just want to say something first...I've been here such a short amount of time and I'm just sorry that I have to be the one to do this, I just want to say sorry. It's the first time I've been nervous in a long minute," Harrison begins.

"I would like to couple up with this girl bc she caught my eye straight away. She's obviously gorgeous, there was eye contact, I like that. Conversations seemed to flow pretty naturally...I'm looking forward to seeing what could come from this," he added, before finally revealing: "The girl I'd like to couple up with is Destiny."

Sadly, that means Jasmine must pack her bags and leave the island. "It's been a pleasure getting to know all of you...I'm just so happy you all are on this journey together to find love," she tells the group upon departing.

Love Island USA fans react to Marco scheming against Destiny:

Viewers were not happy with Marco's attempted interference in Destiny's relationship with Harrison and praised the karma of Harrison choosing Destiny despite Marco butting in. Here's what Love Island USA fans are saying on social media:

