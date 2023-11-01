How to watch Love Island Games 2023: stream the new series online from anywhere

Love Island Games – the new ITV dating game show – premieres on Wednesday, November 1. The new spinoff brings together a rogues' gallery of past Love Island contestants from franchises across the globe, including the US, UK, Australia and Germany. Have you had your head turned yet? Let's crack on with Love Island Games season 1!

Quick links Time: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 1am UK (2 Nov) / 12pm AEDT US: Peacock

UK: Not streaming yet, likely ITVX later

AU: Not streaming yet, likely 9Now later How to watch from anywhere

Having tried his luck on both sides of the Atlantic, Scott van-der-Sluis is possibly the returning lothario that most viewers will be familiar with, though the Welsh (goal) keeper didn't find much luck on either occasion. Although, Eyal Booker, best known for briefly dating Beverly Hills model Delilah Hamlin, is probably the best-known contestant.

Justine Ndiba, who won season 2 of Love Island USA, Zeta Morrison, the winner of season 4 of Love Island USA, and Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd, who were seemingly smitten when they bagged the grand prize at the end of season 3 of Love Island Australia, only to both promptly go straight back into hunting mode on the very next series of the show, are the four former winners that will be in the Fiji villa from the outset, though how much are they really winning if they're on Love Island again?

Other than the multiverse element, it's very much as you were, with Love Island UK's Maya Jama on hosting duties, and Iain Stirling cracking wise. Episode 1 of Love Island Games is on Wednesday, November 1, and we'll help you figure out how to stream it.

How to watch Love Island Games in the US

Love Island Games is a Peacock Original production, and as such viewers in the US can only watch the show via a subscription to the streaming service.

The silver lining is that Peacock is one of the more affordable streaming services, costing $5.99 per month, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier plan.

Love Island Games premieres on Wednesday, November 1, with six new episodes being released each week.

Peacock is also the home of NFL and EPL soccer in the US, and has a huge library of TV shows and movies, including Five Nights at Freddy's, Fast X, Kitchen Nightmares and Law & Order: SVU.

Can you watch Love Island Games in the UK?

Peacock is not available outside of the US, which means viewers in the UK are going to have to wait a little longer for their Love Island Games fix. The word on the street is that it's set to arrive on free-to-air ITV and ITVX in the very near future.

The platform is already filled with an enormous Love Island back-catalog, so you can always sample the overseas spinoffs in the meantime.

Can you watch Love Island Games in Australia?

Similarly, Love Island Games isn't yet available to watch in Australia, but it's likely that the show will be free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now very soon.

Hundreds of episodes of Love Island Australia, Love Island UK and Love Island USA are available on the streamer, plus it's free, so you can get the lowdown on some of the contestants now if you like.

How to watch Love Island Games everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island Games, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.