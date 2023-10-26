Five Nights at Freddy's started out as a video game and has grown to include books, comics and now a Five Nights at Freddy's movie that you can watch. But can horror fans only watch Five Nights at Freddy's on the big screen, or are there at-home/streaming options available to them as well?

Before we get into the specific details of that, there is some basic stuff to cover. For those who may not be as familiar with the franchise, Five Nights at Freddy's is a horror movie that primarily takes place at an abandoned restaurant called Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, which famously featured animatronic characters led by the titular Freddy. However, when the clock strikes midnight, the animatronics come to life and are looking for blood.

Sound up your alley? Well then, here's everything you need to know on how to watch Five Nights at Freddy's right now.

How to watch Five Nights at Freddy's in movie theaters

If you want to see Five Nights at Freddy's in a dark movie theater with others, you definitely can, as the movie is playing in theaters in the US, UK and more right now.

You can find showtimes and purchase tickets for the movie from the Five Nights at Freddy's website , Fandango or from the website of your local movie theater.

Another option to not only see where Five Night at Freddy's is playing but possibly get free or discounted tickets to see it is with movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by numerous movie theater chains in the US and UK, these programs allow movie lovers to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of movie tickets usually for a monthly fee (though some programs have no sign-up fee), as well as deals on concessions and other theater-going treats.

How to steam Five Nights at Freddy's

If you feel like you'll need the comfort of your own home to watch Five Nights at Freddy's, you're in luck, as the movie is also available to stream right away for US viewers on Peacock.

Starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Thursday, October 26, Five Nights at Freddy's is going to be available to stream for all Peacock subscribers, whether you have a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscription. For anyone not a subscriber but looking to stream Five Nights at Freddy's, you can sign up for Peacock for $5.99 per month.

Peacock is not available outside of the US. So UK horror fans are going to have to wait for the movie to hit streaming services, as it is not available on any platform as of right now.

What else to know about Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's stars Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi directed the movie, as well as co-wrote it with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Here is the official synopsis:

"The film follows Mike, a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby, and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before.

"Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer, Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.”

Read WTW's Five Nights at Freddy's review here and watch the trailer for the movie directly below: