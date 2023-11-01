Meet the Love Island Games cast: who's competing in the new series

On the heels of Love Island USA season 5 comes the very first season of Love Island Games, a series that gives former islanders another chance to find love and win a prize. The first ever Love Island Games cast not only features fan-favorites from the USA franchise of the show, but also several islanders from the other franchises in the UK, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany.

We've got a brief description of each of the cast members so you can quickly catch up if you're not as familiar with everyone. Additionally, we'll be keeping up with the latest couplings, recouplings and eliminations of the season.

So without further ado, meet the Love Island Games season 1 cast.

Love Island Games cast

Eyal Booker

Eyal was one of the original contestants on Love Island UK season 4. Unfortunately for him, he was dumped on Day 25 of the season and was not among the group's finalists. Prior to being eliminated, he was partnered with Megan Barton-Hanson.

Georgia Steel

Georgia was also a contestant on season 4 of Love Island UK who didn't make it to the finals. She entered the competition on Day 4 and was eliminated on Day 47.

Jack Fowler

Jack was an islander on Love Island UK season 4, entering the competition on Day 26 and being dumped from the island on Day 53. Interestingly enough, although he wasn't officially coupled with Georgia, there was a debate as to whether or not they shared a passionate kiss during their stint on the show, and who was the initiator.

Megan Barton-Hanson

Rounding out the Love Island UK season 4 contestants is Megan. She became an official islander on Day 8 of the season and finished as a finalist in fourth place. Given her history with Eyal, their dynamic in Love Island Games may prove interesting.

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis was a contestant on Love Island UK season 5 from the very beginning and managed to finish in fourth place. Interestingly enough, as a finalist, he was coupled up with the Love Island Games social ambassador, Maura Higgins.

Mike Boateng

Mike appeared on the first day of Love Island UK season 6 and lasted until Day 41. During his time on the show, he coupled with four different islanders, recoupling with Leanne and Priscilla several times.

Liberty Poole

Liberty competed in Love Island UK season 7. She started on the first day of the season and lasted just before the finale when she decided to leave the island. She spent the majority of her time coupled with Jake Cornish.

Toby Aromolaran

Toby and Chloe Burrows finished the Love Island UK season 7 as runner-ups. For Toby, that was quite the feat considering there was one point during the season when he was literally facing elimination but was saved by the women islanders.

Scott Van-der Sluis

Scott holds the distinction of being the only Love Island Games contestant who competed in Love Island UK and Love Island USA, in seasons 10 and 5 respectively. He wasn't able to find a lasting relationship on either show, but garnered a reputation for his bluntness.

Kyra Green

Kyra helped to front the very first season of Love Island USA. She started the competition on Day 1 but was dumped on Day 24, barely missing the finals.

Ray Gantt

Ray was also a contestant from Love Island USA season 1. He managed to finish as a finalist alongside his partner, Caro. The pair actually went on to compete together on The Amazing Race season 33.

Justine Ndiba

Alongside her partner Caleb Corprew, Justine went on to win Love Island USA season 2. She is also a familiar face to fans of The Challenge having competed on The Challenge: USA season 1 and The Challenge: World Championship.

Cely Vazquez

Also from Love Island USA season 2, Cely finished the season as a runner-up along with her ex, Johnny Middlebrooks. Cely also competed in The Challenge: USA season 1.

Johnny Middlebrooks

In addition to finishing as a runner-up on Love Island USA season 2, Johnny also competed in All Star Shore and The Challenge season 38. Given Cely is his ex, one has to wonder if the two will reignite their romance in Love Island Games.

Carrington Rodriguez

Carrington finished Love Island USA season 2 in fourth place with Laurel Goldman. While he attempted to make things work with Laurel after being dumped from the island, their showmance off camera was short-lived.

Deb Chubb

Deb and her partner Jesse Bray finished in third place on Love Island USA season 4. The two had plenty of awkward moments that left viewers questioning the connection they shared. Unfortunately, after the season wrapped, they were one of many Love Island USA season 4 couples that ended their relationship.

Courtney Boerner

Courtney was another Love Island USA season 4 contestant. Although she was highly sought after by the male islanders during her season and she wasn't bashful about trading partners, she sadly never found her match. She started as an OG that season and was dumped from the island on Day 24.

Zeta Morrison

Zeta was certainly the fan-favorite during Love Island USA season 4, which was evident when she and her partner Timmy Pandolfi won. While the couple captured viewers' hearts, they sadly split months after the season wrapped.

Imani Wheeler

Imani walked into the Villa as a bombshell on Love Island USA season 5. Sadly, during her run on the show she didn't make lasting connections. Although she technically partnered with Kyle Darden and Zay Harayda, both couplings quickly fizzled. Interestingly, she had a previous romantic connection with Scott Van-der Sluis.

Callum Hole

Callum along with his partner, Madeline Wilcox, finished in second place on Love Island Australia season 4. The two wound up splitting shortly after the season wrapped. Fans of the series tend to be rather split on how they feel about Callum.

Mitch Hibberd

Mitch actually competed in Love Island Australia season 3 and season 4. While he managed to capture victory in season 3 alongside his partner Tina Provis, he was dumped from the island in roughly eight days in season 4.

Tina Provis

Joining Mitch in both Love Island Australia seasons 3 and 4 was Tina. After winning in season 3, the pair split. They rekindle their romance in season 4 before calling it quits again.

Jessica Losurdo

Jessica was one of the original islanders on Love Island Australia season 4. Although she entered the Villa on Day 1, she was dumped from the island on Day 29.

Steph Blackos

Steph was featured on Love Island France season 2, but his time was brief. He arrived on Day 17 and was dumped on Day 28. Despite his brevity on the show, he left quite the impact on fans.

Lisa Celander

Lisa didn't win Love Island Sweden season 3, but she was given a few chances to claim the top prize. She was brought to the island on Day 1 but was dumped on Day 22. She was later brought back to the Villa on Day 40 but was again dumped on Day 43.

Aurelia Lamprecht

Aurelia arrived on the island on Day 1 of Love Island Germany season 4. Unfortunately, she didn't find enough reason to stay in the competition having voluntarily walked away from the Villa on Day 25.

Love Island Games streams on Peacock in the US, with episodes expected to become available on ITVX in the UK.