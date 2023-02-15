The Challenge: World Championship — release date, teaser video, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Just like that, The Challenge gets another spinoff series with The Challenge: World Championship.

When the first iteration of The Challenge aired in 1998, we aren’t sure many people could have predicted the franchise would have a lasting impact on pop culture. After 25 years and several spinoffs in different countries, The Challenge: World Championship takes things to a whole new level as some of the best competitors from Challenge competitions from across the globe go head to head in an effort to claim a $500,000 prize. It’s like a World Cup of reality star athletes.

So what else can would-be fans look forward to in the inaugural season of the series? Here’s everything we know about The Challenge: World Championship.

The series premieres in the US with two episodes on Wednesday, March 8 on Paramount Plus. In the U.K., Latin America and Australia, the series debuts on Thursday, March 9 on the streamer, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France on Wednesday, July 5.

Now in some good news for those that have yet to subscribe to Paramount Plus in the US, in a one-time event, MTV will air the first episode of the season on Wednesday, March 8, at 8 pm ET/PT.

The Challenge: World Championship trailer

Although we are waiting to receive an official trailer, Paramount Plus has released a sneak peek of the episode. Check it out.

The Challenge: World Championship premise

Here is an official synopsis of the series:



"In the franchise’s first-ever world tournament, each global MVP will be paired with a Challenge Legend, a notable veteran from previous seasons of the MTV series, who will serve as their partner to form the most epic teams in the history of the franchise. Together they will work towards the most difficult challenge of them all: the brutal ﬁnale worth $500,000."

The Challenge: World Championship cast

Meet the cast of The Challenge: World Championship. Keep in mind that contestants from The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK will be announced at a later date following the finale of each series.

Challenge Legends:

Amber Borzotra

Darrell Taylor

Jodi Weatherton

Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio

Jonna Stephens

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Yes Duffy

Global MVPs:

Ben Driebergen (The Challenge: USA)

Danny McCray (The Challenge: USA)

Justine Ndiba (The Challenge: USA)

Sarah Lacina (The Challenge: USA)

Emily Seebohm (The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (The Challenge: Australia)

Kiki Morris (The Challenge: Australia)

Troy Cullen (The Challenge: Australia)

The Challenge: World Championship hosts

In the show's first season, there are actually three hosts. TJ Lavin, who is the familiar face who hosted The Challenge and The Challenge: USA is joined by Brihony Dawson (The Challenge: Australia), Mark Wright (The Challenge: UK) and Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe (The Challenge: Argentina).

How to watch The Challenge: World Championship

The Challenge: World Championship is a Paramount Plus exclusive series. Those hoping to watch the competition as it unfolds will need a subscription to the platform. Currently, Paramount Plus offers a few different subscription options.