Why did Amber leave The Challenge: World Championship early?

By Christina Izzo
published

The Challenge vet Amber made a surprising announcement in this week's episode.

THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP-“What in the World?”-Troy and Amber, Amber The Challenge, Troy and Amber from THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, season 1, episode 8
Troy and Amber on The Challenge: World Championship (Image credit: Jonne Roriz / Paramount +)

Amber, The Challenge: World Championship competitor, made a shocking announcement during this week's episode: she was leaving the game early. But why?

It started with a mysterious illness that tore through the players' house, taking down veteran Amber Borzotra as well as global MVPs Ben Driebergen and Tristan Phipps. 

"Tristan, Ben and I haven't been feeling our best. We've been struggling physically," Amber says in a confessional. "I'm feeling nauseous. I have headaches, fever, I'm sweating. But one thing I'm not gonna do is give up on my partner. I'll push through this sickness." 

Though her Aussie partner Troy Cullen worried for her health, he said: "I'll take her physically at 80% over a lot of other people at 100%. Amber, just keep trucking along!" 

Ben's partner, Kaycee Clark — who herself had to leave last season's The Challenge: Ride or Dies early due to a positive COVID result — was less hopeful about her circumstances: "This is not good. Worst-case scenario. My partner is sick... If you don't have a partner, you're out. I'm not sure what his body is trying to fight right now but I do need him to get better ASAP." 

Though Amber and Tristan soldier through their sickness to make it down to the challenge, Ben cannot. After getting checked by the medical team and hooked up to IVs, he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 

"Oh my god, we just lost Justine and Bananas, now what's gonna happen to Kaycee? This is just sh*t all around," Tori worries about Team USA.

At the top of the challenge, host T.J. Lavin announced: "Ben is in the hospital. He is medically unable to continue so Kaycee... that means we're losing you as well."

Though everyone else groans in sadness, Kaycee takes the news in stride. "You cannot control injuries, sickness and this game can take a toll on you. But I am bummed having to leave this way," she said in a confessional. 

However, her fate in the game changed courtesy of Amber, who makes a shocking announcement:  "Can I please say something? I've been so unwell and I've been really fighting and giving my all for my partner. But I want to give him the best chance so I would love to switch places with Kaycee if you would let that happen?"

"I see two people that really, really want to be here," T.J. told her. "That's fine with me. Amber, take care of yourself."

"You're the best partner," Amber told Troy tearfully. 

But the real surprise came when Amber discloses to Troy the real reason for her illness: "I'm so happy that I listened to my body and I have some news," she told him privately in a confessional. "I'm pregnant!"

"No way!" Troy exclaimed. "That's the best news ever!"

And even better news for Troy: after being sent into elimination with Kaycee, the "new kids on the block" turn out a win and send Jodi and Benja packing. 

Fans react to early exit of Amber on The Challenge: World Championship

Watch The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount Plus.

