Amber from The Challenge bounces back from a major betrayal

It's been an especially backstabbing season and the latest victim is Amber from The Challenge: Ride or Dies, the returning rookie who notably won her first-ever season of the back during the Double Agents days. Partnering with her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer for this edition of the MTV competition series, Amber Borzotra was on the receiving end of not only a feud with Devin but a major betrayal from Nelson during Wednesday's episode. 

When Nelson and his partner Nurys won this week's daily challenge — a foot race followed by a timed puzzle — Amber believed she'd be safe from elimination. After all, she considered Nelson in her top four allies in the game. The only problem? Nelson apparently didn't reciprocate the feeling. Amber was offended to see her and Chauncey's names on the chopping block, along with three veteran teams, Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira, Nany Gonzalez and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, and Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo. 

"I'm in your top four but I also have a top four, too," Nelson told Amber during a heated interrogation. "And I'm not in that?" Amber asked. "And you're not," Nelson pointedly replied. "I'm glad you told me where I stand in your game," Amber tearfully told him. 

It seemed like Nelson had several birdies tweeting in his ear about not trusting Amber, including his allies Jay and Devin, who thought Amber was playing both sides. after Chauncey was spotted talking game with Jordan, one of Jay's rivals. "I don't play when it comes to my man or my money, and Nelson just crossed the line," Amber said in a confessional. 

"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make because I consider all of y'all family, dysfunctional family," Nelson began when it came time to announce which of the four pairs would be directly sent into the elimination challenge. "I hope and pray to God that this woman forgives me, but tonight, Amber and Chauncey will be going into the Zone."

Even Nelson's closest allies didn't understand his strategy. "What a lineup standing right in front of you and you choose Amber and Chauncey?" Jay asked in a confessional. 

"I do feel betrayed," Amber announced to the rest of the cast. "But when you piss me off, I do better in elimination." 

Nany and Johnny pulled the safe dagger, giving them the power to save another pair from danger. They choose Jordan and Aneesa, sending Veronica and Darrell —Amber's partner from her victorious Double Agents season — to go up against the rookies. 

"Darrell is a mentor to me, he taught me how to play this game. he taught me how to make it to a final," Amber said. "I don't have a lot of people in this game that have my back, so I don't want to see Darrell and Veronica go."

Unfortunately, Darrell and Veronica went, as Amber and Chauncey won the very lengthy elimination comp and will be returning to The Challenge house. 

"This is a nightmare," Devin said of Amber's return. "This will come back to bite us. Mark my words."

