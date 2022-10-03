The Challenge season 38: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

After briefly taking his talents to CBS to host The Challenge: USA, T.J. Lavin returns to host The Challenge season 38 back on MTV. Having been on the air since the late 1990s, the series hopes to continue keeping fans glued to their screen with a fresh new twist that this year’s contestants may actually find beneficial. With a million-dollar prize on the line, we’re sure the competitors are thankful for any extra help they can get.

Here’s everything we know about The Challenge season 38.

The Challenge season 38 premieres on Wednesday, October 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

We don’t have official word as to when the new season will premiere in the UK. However, when that information becomes available, we can pass along the update.

What is The Challenge about?

The Challenge is a competition series that sees reality TV vets and rookies partner together in rigorous challenges in the hopes of being the last two standing to claim the cash prize. Season 38 not only has a million-dollar prize at the end waiting for the winners, but unlike in previous installments of the show, contestants get to choose their partners for the competition.

For those familiar with the series, contestants' ability to choose their own partner in the challenges can be a huge help. However, we can’t imagine that with this added benefit for competitors that producers are going to make the road to the winner’s circle very easy.

The Challenge season 38 cast

Here is your cast for season 38. You’ll want to take special note of the fact that former Survivor contestants Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald are on this season as partners, and former Love Island USA islanders Johnny Middlebrooks and Olivia Kaiser are also making an appearance.