The Challenge fans slam whiny Nany Gonzalez for 'entitlement'

Jay and Michelle are back at it again pissing off The Challenge season 38 veterans like Nany Gonzalez and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, but unlike last week, it seems viewers are actually on the rookies' side after the November 16 episode.

The Survivor alums — who ruffled feathers last episode by betraying Jakk and Laurel, The Challenge veterans who were their supposed allies, instead of throwing in their enemies Nany and Johnny — were back in the center of the storm this week after winning the daily challenge again, yet another swim-plus-puzzle competition. (There have been a lot of those this season already, no?)

That means Jay and Michelle had the drama-filled task, yet again, of selecting four teams to put up for interrogation and possible elimination.

"This is the last person that I want to win... if Jay and Michelle win, I'm going to get sent in again," Laurel worried. Bananas echoed her concerns: "Last time Jay and Michelle saved us, I think the house came down on Jay and Michelle and they took a lot of heat," wondering if he and Nany would be so lucky this time around.

"Jay and Michelle winning this round, it's going to show a lot," Jordan said. "I hope we're good but I don't trust them."

It seems those instincts were warranted, as Michelle was making deals with everyone across both rookie and veteran sides of the house. In the end, Michelle and Jay chose Laurel and Jakk, Bananas and Nany, Kaycee and Kenny, and Aneesa and Jordan to go up for elimination, which was especially distressing for Nany, as she didn't want the possibility of going against her girlfriend Kaycee in an elimination.

"Two people in love? I feel like they're heartless," Kaycee whined about Jay and Michelle's strategy.

"If she goes home, I'm sorry, the game is on," Nany angrily told them during the interrogation.

However, it was a fiery interrogation between Jordan, Aneesa, Jay and Michelle that clinched the veterans' fate.

"Don't say one thing to someone and do another. It just makes you weak," Jordan shot at Jay, sparking an argument between the two.

"Let's throw them in. It's just a game. This game is gonna get messier and dirtier every week it goes on," Jay told Michelle.

When it came time for The Zone, Jay and Michelle announced they were sending Aneesa and Jordan directly into elimination. "Dude, you were so disrespectful, so I'm just going to throw you down and you can deal with it yourself, "Jay told Jordan.

Nany and Bananas happily pull the safe dagger, and choose Kaycee and Kenny to save as well, despite the team's close friendship with fellow vet Laurel. "Literally, f**k you Michele and f**k you Jay for doing this," Laurel responded.

The elimination round is essentially a game of dodgeball, with members of each time on offense and defense. "What did I say?" Jordan yelled at Jay right before making the winning play for him and Aneesa, sending Laurel and Jakk home.

"Jordan, will you go and f**k them up please?" Laurel tearfully asked Jordan before departing, about Jay and Michelle. "We're gonna come back in this game for vengeance," Jordan promised.

Fans slam 'arrogant' Nany Gonzalez and The Challenge vets:

Viewers weren't pleased to see "entitlement" from the veteran players this week, especially from Nany Gonzalez, who they felt should have been ready to face the consequences of her actions instead of complaining about having to compete against her girlfriend.

Nany is such a mean entitled individual... shes basically playing for 2 teams... she should have came with kaycee as ger ride or die. I actually hope Jay and Michele win again next week #TheChallenge38November 17, 2022 See more

#thechallenge38 Nany is the most entitled annoying person on this show. Michelle owes you NOTHING! And on top of that YOU said her name firstNovember 17, 2022 See more

Order of events: 1) Nany throws in Michele 2) Michele STILL saves Nany and Kaycee from elim 3) N&K do nothing to help Michele politically after the blowback J&M got 4) Having received no reassurance, Michele noms N&K…..yet Nany is the one that’s mad?? #TheChallenge38November 17, 2022 See more

I don't understand all the hypocrites on #TheChallenge38.....you lose the daily, you run the risk of your name being called. Sorry that that's the game. Also Nany....you said Michele/Jay first. 🤷🏻‍♂️November 17, 2022 See more

The vets this season!?! It's the entitlement for me 🙄🙄Also, didn't Nany put in Michele and Jay first ?!?!🤔And Nany, if you don't want to compete vs your girlfriend, just don't go into the same competition !!#TheChallenge38November 17, 2022 See more

Some of these vets on #TheChallenge38 need to be checked, i love them all, but put up or shut up.November 17, 2022 See more

I CANT STAND NANY. She’s never won, she sent in Michele and Jay when she won, they saved her and threw them in the 2nd time and even her gf so she had a better shot and she’s still whining with her donkey teeth?! I can’t #TheChallenge38November 17, 2022 See more

Going in against your GF isnt the end of the girl suck it up it’s not your first time plus it’s not a first in challenge history where someone goes against their closest alliance #TheChallenge38November 17, 2022 See more

Can Nany stfu? Like did you forget that you threw Michele in the second you walked into that house? #TheChallenge38November 17, 2022 See more

Still can’t believe the vets were THAT upset Jay & Michele wanted to play their own games.. The entitlement is insane #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/HyId7AoOLiNovember 17, 2022 See more

these vetssssss 🤢🤢 soooo entitled and just cant take the L boooooooooo!!! #TheChallenge38November 17, 2022 See more

So entitled , like why are u mad at the rookies for doing something u would’ve done to them 😭 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/EeLzSDvXT7November 17, 2022 See more

Can we stop pretending these "previous champions" are so great?🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️The early Challenges are nothing like now.It's like comparing single round championships of the 1920s with 6 teams on the league to 4 rounds of playoffs today with 30+ teams.#TheChallenge38November 17, 2022 See more