Why did Kaycee leave The Challenge: Ride or Dies early?

We knew ahead of time to expect plenty of twists and turns with The Challenge season 38, well the MTV competition series surely didn't disappoint in its shocking premiere episode on Wednesday, October 12.

Dubbed The Challenge: Ride or Dies, the new season pairs competitors with one of their loved ones, from siblings to spouses. Teams include returning vets like newlyweds Kailah and Sam and frenemies-turned-BFFs Devin and Tory, as well as "rookie" duos including Kim and Colleen and Ravyn and Johnny. "Personal seasons are the messiest," said Michelle, who is paired with Jay. "This is when you get into the most trouble."

One highly anticipated pairing from The Challenge season 38 cast was that of Kaycee Clark and her younger brother Kenny. The Challenge fans no doubt remember Kaycee as the victor of last season's Spies, Lies and Allies, while Big Brother buffs will know the reality star as the winner of season 20. But, seemingly as quickly as the Clark siblings were introduced, host T.J. Lavin notified the competitors before their first challenge that Kaycee and Kelly had to depart the competition, with no explanation as to why. In their absence, T.J. brought in two new Ride or Die teams: Olivia and Horacio, and Nam and Emmy.

So why did Kaycee and Kenny leave The Challenge? You guessed it: COVID.

According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), "We ended up getting COVID and getting sick. The crazy thing is I didn't feel any of the symptoms. I mean, I had a light cold, but everyone had a light cold. But my brother and I had COVID, so we had to exit the game," Kaycee revealed.

The loss of a veteran team led to a majority of rookies in the game, so when newbies Ravyn and Johnny won the season's first competition — "Bolas for Blood," in which pairs had to dive into a mud pit to find answers to trivia questions about their partners — they were aiming to make a power move against returning competitors. "I'm pretty shook. They're definitely going to be playing with their power however they want and that's scary," Tory said.

T.J. tasked the winning team to choose four pairs to bring into the interrogation room to plead their cases. They chose mostly vet teams — Tory and Devin, Kailah and Sam, Laurel and Jakk — and one rookie duo, Kim and Colleen. "Bold f**king move from the rookies, not the smartest," said Kailah.

In the end, Ravyn and Johnny chose the newlyweds Kailah and Sam to compete. "This might stir some sh*t up... we're not here to play some wimpy-ass game," Johnny told the cast. The three remaining teams then had to draw daggers from a stone to see who would be going up against them. Kim and Colleen drew the "safe" dagger, meaning they had the choice of which pair would be thrown into The Zone. They chose Tory and Devin, who went head-to-head with Kailah and Sam in "You Move, I Move," a maze-meets-balance game in which Tory and Devin handily won.

"Been a good honeymoon, short and sweet!" Sam joked after being eliminated.

But the show wasn't over just yet: right at the episode's end, T.J. announced two more competitors: game veterans Johnny Bananas and Kaycee's girlfriend Nany Gonzalez. "Are you kidding me right now? I cannot believe that this just happened," Laurel said. "This completely changes the game."

Why did Kaycee leave The Challenge? Fans react

Fans, left wondering about why Kaycee and Kenny left The Challenge so soon, vented their frustration on social media:

Kaycee is gone? Why don’t they ever explain why? #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeOctober 13, 2022 See more

WTF, Kaycee & Kenny had to leave already? Was TJ referring to COVID? #TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

Wait so Kaycee and Kenny aren’t on the season?? Or were they just out for the first challenge? #TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

Kaycee was there....and then she left....I know she had Covid but saw her in the preview after the show tonight...so does that mean she gets to come back?!? #TheChallenge38 #RideOrDiesOctober 13, 2022 See more

Kaycee’s brother’s Challenge career #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/XUosbc1psSOctober 13, 2022 See more

How many times does Kaycee need to bring COVID to a reality show before she's considered a bioweapon? #TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

omg i was so excited to see Kaycee and Nani reunite on the Challenge 😤@ThatStudMuffin @TheChallengeOctober 13, 2022 See more

It’s clear Kaycee has stayed as furniture even in the challenge, im glad y’all hate her just as much as the bb fans did 😂 #TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

Casey and her brother did the challenge like fast food. In-and-Out. #TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

Kaycee is gone wtfff no?? #TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

TJ: “Kaycee & Kenny had to leave the game, so how about I bring in 2 teams to replace them.”What an atrocious explanation for why 2 teams replaced 1. Do better, @TheChallenge. #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/WtuQoHnrypOctober 13, 2022 See more

Kaycee and her Brother really left already? Why tf did production even show them ??????? #TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

Why were Kaycee and Kenny allowed back on the show after getting COVID but other people had to go home? 🤨 #TheChallenge #TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

That was a wild start 🤯 Where’d Kaycee and her brother go?The rookies finally playing smart you love to see itDarrell , Veronica, Jordan and Aneesa just get a free pass for 2 more challenges? Was looking forward to seeing more Sam Bird though smhTurbo yikes#TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

What happened to Kaycee and her Bro? I hope everything is okay with their family and it was just some random thing.#TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

Welp that was an unsuspecting & anticlimactic departure from Kaycee & her brother Kenny….having to leave cause of a positive Covid result sucks especially coming in as a recent winner. #TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge #TheChallengeRideorDies pic.twitter.com/77DjJCDjOGOctober 13, 2022 See more

maybe this is cold, but why even include Kaycee & Kenny in preseason promotional? heck, unless they're contractually obligated, just edit around them leaving and the other teams showing up. wouldn't have been that tough, and plenty of folks wouldn't even notice #TheChallenge38October 13, 2022 See more

This episode started out great with Kaycee and her brother leaving but ended badly with Kailah and Sam being eliminated #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/Kbnb2NZn9xOctober 13, 2022 See more

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on Wednesdays on MTV.