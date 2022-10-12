Meet The Challenge season 38 cast: which reality stars are competing?

When it comes to competition reality shows, there are only a select few that can brag about having been on the air for more than two decades. Among this exclusive list is the MTV classic, The Challenge. It may come as a surprise to some that the series has been around longer than both Big Brother and Survivor. The show’s longevity is a testament to the loyalty of its fanbase.

Now with The Challenge season 38 making its debut, viewers should prepare themselves to see some reality TV vets as well as rookies. Additionally, in a series first, the contestants were able to choose their competition partners. We’ll have to see if this new twist serves as a competitive edge for the players or if the close relationships between the partners serve as distractions.

Here’s a list of the contestants and their partners featured in The Challenge season 38.

Veronica Portillo and Darrell Taylor

Between the two, Veronica and Darrell share seven Challenge championship titles (her three and him four). Given their obvious winning history and their firsthand experience with the rigorous games usually featured on the show, they have to be a betting favorite going into the season.

Turabi 'Turbo' Camikran and Tamara Alfaro

As the first solo rookie winner of a season of The Challenge, Turbo feels he has a good shot at winning season 38 as a vet with his rookie girlfriend, Tamara. His desire to win is probably amplified by the fact that when he tried to repeat his win on his second season of the show, he was controversially disqualified. He has a lot to prove this time around.

Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera

Tommy and Analyse are both new to The Challenge world, but not new to reality television. Big Brother fans will recognize the two from season 21. Big Brother isn’t known for physically and mentally exhausting games like those of The Challenge, so viewers will have to see if the pair can keep up with the other contestants.

Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo

Nelson is a nine-time Challenge competitor, but he unfortunately has yet to stand in the winner’s circle. He hopes to change that in season 38 with his partner Nurys. With that said, Nurys’ TV competition experience is made up of dating shows Are You the One? and Ex On The Beach, which aren’t exactly known to test contestants' strengths.

Nam Vo and Emmy Russ

Nam is a three-time Challenge competitor and he opted to partner with former German Big Brother cast member, Emmy. Perhaps Emmy will be the person that helps Nam finally claim a victory.

Michele Fitgerald and Jay Starrett

The Survivor alum and exes-turned-besties are back to compete in The Challenge. While neither one has been able to win in their respective seasons of the MTV show, they hope this time around their connection will give them a competitive edge.

Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox

Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox are best friends that met in New Zealand on Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love. While Laurel has previously won a season of The Challenge, season 38 marks Jakk’s first appearance in the competition.

Kim Tränka and Colleen Schneider

Both Kim and Colleen are novices to The Challenge. Kim was last seen on the German dating series Prince Charming and Colleen was previously spotted in the German reality show The Mole Germany.

Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark

Former Challenge winner Kaycee is back on the series and this time she’s bringing her brother Kenny along for the ride. Kenny is a novice to the competition, but his sister has probably passed along her wisdom on what to expect from the challenges and the competitors.

Kailah Bird and Sam Bird

Kailah is embarking on her eighth season of the show, hoping this time she’ll be able to walk away from the competition a winner. She’s selected as her teammate her husband and former islander from Love Island UK, Sam. Perhaps their spousal connection will give them an advantage in the games.

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira

Between the two, Jordan and Aneesa have competed in almost 30 Challenges. With that being said, only Jordan has been able to say he’s won the competition (three times to be exact). Viewers will have to stay tuned to see if the presence of Jordan’s ex-fiancé Tori in this season of the reality series will throw off his game.

Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle

Season 38 marks Johnny and Ravyn’s first time on the series. Johnny was previously featured on Love Island USA season 2 and Ravyn is actually a novice to reality TV. She’s actually an influencer and actress that has previously been seen in Seal of Desire and Red Flags.

Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio and Nany González