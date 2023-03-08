Meet The Challenge: World Championship cast — who's competing on the show

By Terrell Smith
published

The series features Challenge vets from across the globe.

In a reality TV first, The Challenge worlds are colliding in the first season of The Challenge: World Championship. The series sees some longtime fan-favorites of the US franchise compete with contestants from The Challenge shows from across the globe. The competitors go head to head to see who can be the last person standing and claim the $500,000 prize. 

So who exactly can would-be viewers expect to see competing? Say hello to The Challenge: World Championship cast.

Amber Borzotra

Amber is a The Challenge vet, having competed in three seasons of the show, finally winning the season known as Double Agents. Prior to her stint in the longstanding franchise, she was previously a contestant on Big Brother season 16. 

Darrell Taylor

Although he started out on Road Rules: Campus Crawl on MTV, Darrell has become a juggernaut in The Challenge world. He's managed to win the seasons titled The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, Fresh Meat and Champs vs Pros.  

Jodi Weatherton

Jodi hails from Road Rules: X-Treme. She managed to claim Challenge victory when she won the seasons titled The Gauntlet 2 and The Duel.

Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio

Johnny has the distinct honor of not only being the player with the most appearances on The Challenge, but he's also claimed the most victories (eight), winning The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III, Champs vs. Stars and Total Madness.  

Jonna Stephens

Jonna comes from The Real World: Cancun. While she has also competed in several seasons of The Challenge, she was able to beat her competitors in the seasons known as All Stars 2 and All Stars 3.  

Jordan Wiseley

Another winner of multiple seasons of The Challenge, Jordan claimed victory during the seasons titled Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30 and War of the Worlds 2. Prior to The Challenge, he was a cast member on The Real World: Portland

Kaycee Clark

The former football player made a splash in the reality TV world on Big Brother season 20. Kaycee won The Challenge season known as Spies, Lies & Allies. She may be looking for a bit of redemption after having to leave The Challenge: Ride or Dies early.

KellyAnne Judd

KellyAnne is another The Real World alum (The Real World: Sydney). Although she's been featured in a number of Challenge seasons, she's never joined the winner's circle.  

Nelson Thomas

Nelson comes from the romantic sector of reality TV,  as he was a contestant on Are You the One? season 3. He's never been crowned a Challenge winner from his previous stints on the show.  

Nia Moore

With the closest she's come to winning was being a finalist in All Stars 3, Nia is hoping she can take this edition of The Challenge. Before her tenure on The Challenge, she was featured in The Real World: Portland

Theo Campbell

Theo got his reality TV big break on Love Island UK. In terms of his Challenge experience, it's a little more limited, as he's only starred in The Challenge seasons War of Worlds and War of Worlds 2. 

Tori Deal

Tori comes from MTV having appeared on Are you the One? season 4. She's competed in nine seasons of The Challenge, having won Ride or Dies.  

Wes Bergmann

A former cast member of The Real World: Austin, Wes is a three-time Challenge champion, having claimed victory in The Duel, Rivals II and All Stars 3. In total, he has appeared in 18 seasons of The Challenge.  

Yes Duffy

Yes is another one that got his reality TV start on Road Rules, having starred in Road Rules: Semester at Sea. He managed to win The Challenge 2000 and The Challenge: All Stars

Ben Driebergen 

Ben comes from the world of Survivor. Specifically, he competed in Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers and Survivor: Winners at War. He was also a finalist in The Challenge: USA.  

Danny McCray

Another Survivor alum, having competed in season 41, Danny comes to The Challenge: World Championship as one of the most recent winners of the show. He claimed victory in The Challenge: USA season 1.  

Justine Ndiba

Justine is a familiar face from Love Island USA season 2. When it comes to The Challenge, she was a finalist in The Challenge: USA

Sarah Lacina 

Sarah is relying on her experience from the Survivor franchise to carry her to victory in The Challenge: World Championship. She was also a contestant on The Challenge: USA.  

Emily Seebohm

As an Olympic gold medalist in swimming, Emily would seem to have an edge over her competitors. She has also been seen I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia season 8, Australian Ninja Warrior season 6 and The Challenge: Australia.  

Grant Crapp 

Grant is the first winner of Love Island Australia, along with his mate on the show, Tayla Damir. He also was a contestant on The Challenge: Australia

Kiki Morris 

Many viewers came to know Kiki from her stints on The Bachelor Australia season 4 and Bachelor in Paradise Australia season 3. She was also crowned the winner of The Challenge: Australia.  

Troy Cullen

Troy showed toughness and grit as a contestant on Australian Ninja Warrior season 3, Australian Ninja Warrior season 4 and Australian Ninja Warrior season 5. Additionally, along with Kiki Morris, he emerged victorious of The Challenge: Australia

Nathan Henry

Having starred on Geordie Shore and Celebrity Ex on the Beach UK season 2, Nathan is no novice to reality TV. He was also a finalist in The Challenge: UK.  

Tristan Phipps 

Tristan hails from the UK and is recognizable to many for his time on Made in Chelsea. He is also the winner of The Challenge: UK

Zara Zoffany

Making the pivot from The Royal World, Zara joins The Challenge: World Championship cast as a recent finalist on The Challenge: UK

Kaz Crossley

Although she most recently won The Challenge: UK, Kaz has previously starred in Love Island UK season 4 and Celebrity Ex on the Beach UK season 2 in search of romance and a cash prize.  

Benja Alfonso

Benja is actually an actor that rose to prominence for his role in the series Señales. He competed in The Challenge: Argentina

Rodrigo Cascón

Rodrigo has made a career of spicing things up in the kitchen as a celebrity chef. However, he's now also been recognized as a finalist in The Challenge: Argentina

Claudia Albertario

Claudia is an actress who made a big splash starring in Poné a Francella. She was also a finalist on The Challenge: Argentina.  

Sofía Jiménez

Sofia became a recognizable face after having got her break in the modeling industry. However, she gained a lot more fans after appearing in The Challenge: Argentina as a contestant. 

The Challenge: World Championship is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

