Love Island Australia 2022: release date, islanders, host, location change, trailer and everything we know

Love Island Australia 2022 will be scorching our screens soon.

Put on your best swimwear as Love Island Australia 2022 is back with a new group of single Aussies looking to find love in the Villa!

This year's hottest reality show will have a location change and will see the islanders look for 'The One' in a Villa in Mallorca, Spain.

After meeting, the hopeful singles must couple up and stay together to avoid being dumped from the island, all while resisting the temptations of new bombshells entering the Villa to try and break up the couples.

While love is on their minds, they must also win over the hearts of the viewers who will have the final say in the islanders fate and decide the winning couple.

Host Sophie Monk will be returning to host the series, where she teased to 9Now (opens in new tab)that this season is the spiciest yet.

She said: "I can't wait for everyone to meet this amazing new cast. The twists and turns this year are on another level, outrageous but in a good way. I love being back in Mallorca, it just feels like Love Island for me. It's going to be an amazing series that no one will be able to keep their eyes off."

Here's everything we know about Love Island Australia 2022...

Love Island Australia 2022 will air on Monday, October 31 at 6 pm on 9Now in Australia, with new episodes airing daily from Monday to Thursday.﻿

In the UK, Love Island Australia 2022 is likely to be available to watch on the ITV Hub, although details have yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, in the US, it's normally available to stream on Hulu.

Meet the islanders in Love Island Australia 2022...

Here are the singletons hoping to find love in The Villa...

The boys

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Nine ) Austen Bugeja Austen is a 22-year-old spray painter/semi-professional soccer player from Sydney, NSW. (Image credit: Nine ) Mitchell Eliot Originally from Auckland, New Zealand, Mitchell is a 25 year old Personal Trainer residing in Sydney, NSW. (Image credit: Nine ) Jordan Dowsett Jordan is 25 and a FIFO Electrician in the Gold Coast, QLD. (Image credit: Nine ) Conor Howard 26 year old Real Estate Agent Conor is from Sydney, NSW.

(Image credit: Nine ) Andre Coutinho Andre is a 26 year old Mental Health Support Worker from Perth, WA.

(Image credit: Nine ) Callum Hole Callum is 24 and a PT/Pool Boy from Brisbane, QLD.

(Image credit: Nine ) Tak Chipangura Tak is a 22 year old security guard/TikTok rapper from Brisbane, QLD.

The girls

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nine ) Claudia Bonifazio Claudia is 23 and a medical secretary from Adelaide, SA. (Image credit: Nine ) Stella Hutcheon Stella is a 24 year old Radio Media Coordinator from Brisbane, QLD. (Image credit: Nine ) Holly Oakes-Ferguson Holly is aged 25 and a customer service officer in the lottery industry. She's from Brisbane, QLD. (Image credit: Nine ) Jessica Losurdo Jessica is a 26 year old bank worker from Sydney, NSW. (Image credit: Nine ) Layla John Layla is 20 and a student/dancer from Melbourne, VIC.

(Image credit: nINE ) Phoebe Spiller 24 year old Phoebe is a fashion student from Sydney, NSW.



Who is the host of Love Island Australia 2022?

Much-loved TV personality and Australia's sweetheart Sophie Monk is returning to host this year's Love Island Australia, who has been presenting the show since its first series in 2018.

The singer said: “I’m so excited to be back as host of Love Island Australia, and with overseas holidays finally coming into view I can’t wait to return to beautiful Mallorca to see what’s in store for our brand-new Islanders.”

Also coming back to narrate the show is Irish presenter, Eoghan McDermott, who was the narrator of the first two seasons of Love Island Australia.

Love Island Australia 2022 host Sophie Monk. (Image credit: Nine)

Where will Love Island Australia 2022 take place?

Love Island Australia 2022 will be following in the footsteps of the original UK series of Love Island as they will be heading to sunny Mallorca in Spain.

The last season saw the show stay on its home turf in Byron Bay due to travel restrictions, while season 2 was filmed in Fiji.

The first season of Love Island Australia was also filmed in Mallorca, Spain.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below which features host Sophie Monk doing a steamy Salsa routine with a shirtless man, which confirms the location change to Spain.

"Your desires will surely explode," Sophie says in Spanish, before putting her impressive moves on display with her partner.