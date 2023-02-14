The Challenge UK: release date, cast and everything you need to know

Mark Wright will play host as the reality stars battle for love and honour

Expect blood, sweat, tears — and a lot of romance — when The Challenge UK hits our screens later this month!

Based on the popular US show and hosted by former TOWIE star Mark Wright, the five-part series will see fourteen celebs from the world of reality TV and sports taking part in a set of gruelling challenges as pairs.

With the likes of AJ Pritchard from Strictly Come Dancing, Tristan Phipps from Made In Chelsea, Commonwealth judo champion Ashley McKenzieand TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise, taking part, there are bound to be lots of mind games, betrayals and tense rivalries.

Here's everything we know about The Challenge UK...

The Challenge UK was filmed in Argentina last year and is set to premiere on Channel 5 at 11.05pm on Monday 20 February with new episodes landing daily. The show will also be airing on Paramount Plus.

mark Wright and the celebrity contestants (Image credit: Channel 5)

What is The Challenge UK about?

The five-part show will see fourteen competitors battling it out in a set of gruelling tasks. A press release from Channel 5 reads...

"Hosted by Mark Wright, the legendary global competition show The Challenge gives UK celebrities the chance to compete in high-stakes challenges and eliminations as they try to survive the game's tricky politics in hopes of making it to the game's Final, competing for a large cash prize and the title of Challenge Champion.

"Fourteen of the UK’s finest stars from sports and entertainment join host Mark Wright to fight for their share of £100,000 pounds and the title of Challenge Champion. These stars have a track record full of parties, hookups, and memorable one-liners, but none have ever played The Challenge.

"Contestants are shocked by the grueling nature of this new competition, which not everyone will leave unscathed. Will these titans be able to adapt and thrive in this treacherous new terrain of brutal athletic battles, political betrayals, and sultry distractions, or will they fall apart as the pressure builds throughout the season?"

Celebrities must wrestle on a raised platform in the first episode (Image credit: Channel 5)

Who will be competing in The Challenge UK?

Kaz Kamwi

Nkazana "Kaz" Kamwi is an English fashion blogger and television personality. In 2021, she was a finalist on the seventh series of Love Island and in 2022, she won the third series of Celebrity Karaoke Club.

Danni Menzies

Danni Menzies is a Scottish television presenter, best known for her role as a presenter on the reality TV show, A Place in the Sun.

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace is an English television personality, model, actress and columnist who emerged into the public eye in 2006 when she appeared as a contestant in the seventh series of reality television show Big Brother.

Kaz Crossley

Kaz Crossley is a British makeup artist, reality TV star, social media influencer, fashion enthusiast, brand endorser from London, who appeared on the fourth series of Love Island.

Courtney Veale

Courtney rose to fame as a crew member in All4 show Below Deck Mediterranean.

Zara Zoffany

Zara, or Zaza to her friends, is a model and self-proclaimed party girl who lived in hotels until she was 15 and formerly dated AJ Pritchard.

Ella Rae Wise

Ella is a television personality who is widely recognized for her time on the English series The Only Way Is Essex. She also appeared in season 2 of the reality series Ex on the Beach.

james 'Locky' Lock sustains a nasty injury in the first episode (Image credit: Channel 5)

James Lock

James 'Locky' Lock is a reality star, best known for appearing on TOWIE as well as dating shows Celebs Go Dating, Ex on the Beach and Eating With My Ex.

Tristan Phipps

Tristan is famous for appearing in scripted reality series Made In Chelsea.

Ashley McKenzie

Ashley is a British judo champion who won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Arabella Chi

Arabella Chi is a model and Instagram Star, who also starred in the fifth series of Love Island.

AJ Pritchard

AJ is a British dancer who reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent. From 2016 to 2019, Pritchard appeared as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, while also he participating in the twentieth series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard is an English dancer and choreographer, known for his role as a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars. In 2019, Pritchard appeared in the fifth series of the British dating reality series Love Island, finishing in fourth place

Callum Izzard

Izzard joined the cast of the ITV2 reality television series Ibiza Weekender as assistant head rep and later returned for the ninth and tenth series in 2019 and 2020 respectively.