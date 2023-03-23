Fans happy Bananas and Wes' The Challenge feud is still going strong

Bananas and Wes' The Challenge rivalry is the stuff of reality TV legend, with their feud stretching all the way back to 2009 during The Ruins season. After 33 collective seasons across various spinoffs of the franchise, any fans worried the conflict between Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio and Wes Bergmann has cooled over time can breathe easy: The Challenge: World Championship proves that the two competitors are still more on the enemy side of "frenemy."

In the March 22 episode, Wes — who is partnered with British The Challenge: World Championship cast member Zara Zoffney — was busy spreading the Bergmann gospel to whoever would listen. "Looking at the global MVPs, they're all a little bit like fanboys," he said in a confessional. "Kids, do your homework and you can be like me."

Bananas was quick to critique Wes' arrogance, joking to ally Kaycee Clark: "Lemme just do a wild stab in the dark: he's running around the house trying to convince everybody that he can walk on water?"

"He's like a magician. He tries to keep pulling a rabbit out of a f***ing hat every time," Johnny continued. "It's, like, learn a new trick dude. Cut a woman in half or something!"

As well as being the butt of Johnny's jokes, Wes' ego and calculated gameplay made him a target to newcomers like Danny McCray and Grant Crapp, who wanted to take out him and fellow legend Jordan. "These legends have run many finals together... so why not get out two of the best players?" Danny reasoned.

However, Grant and Danny didn't get their chance to vote Wes into elimination because the O.G. competitor ended up winning this week's challenge, "Gates of Hell," in which players had to race across a course and slide under a giant gate before it quickly closes on them. "Everyone knows me as like I'm this smart guy and they know me for politics... but I don't want people to forget that I will run into a motherf***er if they're in my way," Wes said of his physical victory.

"Am I very concerned about when Wes has power? F*** yeah," says fellow Challenge Legend Yes Duffy. "I would trust a random-ass dude on the street more than I would trust Wes any day of the week."

With Nia Moore and Rodrigo Cascon as the challenge losers this week, Wes and Zara were tasked with choosing between the house's two nominations as the team to join them in elimination — KellyAnne and Tristan or Jodi and Benja, the latter of whom they eventually select — though both the fans and fellow competitors wish they would take out a power player instead, like Bananas.

"It's time to make things a little more interesting than just voting the same people in every time," Jodi proclaimed after winning.

