Fans frustrated with The Challenge vets throwing the game for friendship

There has been a notable difference between the way The Challenge vets on World Championship (Kaycee Clark, Tori and Jordan and the like) and the MVPs have played the game. As Tori's partner Danny — who has gone against his veteran partner and allied himself with the rookies —succinctly put it: "We're playing a strategic game. They're playing an emotional game... I don't care about your friendships."

Those longstanding alliances, which have stretched across many spin-offs of the competition series, has complicated the game for several players and further more has frustrated fans watching at home, who feel the the franchise veterans are putting loyalties to their friends ahead of their chance of winning.

"One of the main differences between MVPs and legends is honor," vet Jordan Wiseley says during Wednesday's episode. "We've played this game so many times with one another that we've built trust and loyalty."

After Jordan and his partner Kaz lose out on this week's challenge, finishing the "Points Break" swimming relay one mere second after winners Yes and Emily ("Emily and Yes have a very high probability of winning. It's a swimming challenge for an Olympic champion swimmer!" Jordan joked before the relay began), the veteran player is worried not only about his team's own standing but the potential of one of his friends going into elimination: "Right now, Tori, myself and Kaycee, we're screwed. Worse-case scenario is that we have to say each other's names. It's like twisting a dagger in the heart."

To protect Jordan and Kaycee, Tori wants her and Danny to throw themselves into elimination against the losing team Kiki and Darrell. "My friends have taken the path that has been more difficult way more than I have this season," she says. "I've literally done nothing but float through."

But her partner is confused by the strategy. "Tori, you gotta realize, you are one of the safest people in the house right now," he tells her, adding in a confessional: "Will I do it? Hell no!"

She brings it up again during the house vote, but Danny still refuses. Instead, the house vote hits a voluntary stalemate, with the competitors leaving the choice up to Yes and Emily, who send in Kaycee and Troy to go up against Kiki and Darrell.

Thankfully for her allies, Kaycee and her partner win the elimination challenge and return to the house. "We just poked a stick in the beehive," Yes worries. "I know Kaycee and Troy are coming for us."

Fans are frustrated with The Challenge vets:

Please @TheChallenge realize it is not fun to watch people compete that do not care about winning. This is not Bug Juice. I do not care about these people’s friendships and watching them sacrifice their own chances to save face for future seasons. It’s infuriating. #TheChallengeMay 3, 2023 See more

Sadly the people coming back to play the Challenge are more focused on their friendships and alliances than being cutthroat and winning at all costs.May 2, 2023 See more

I’ve seen a bunch of tweets recently about how the challenge isn’t the same anymore and how it’s getting boring since everyone just plays off of maintaining preexisting friendships and not good game. Like isn’t that just a mirror reflection of this community in orgs? 🤣May 2, 2023 See more

Tori wants to sacrifice herself for her friends? Girl!!! She's special. #TheChallengeWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/r9vo79xQdwMay 3, 2023 See more

the challenge has got to the point that people are fighting to go into elim instead of stay out of it cause they don’t want their friends to get their feelings hurt 😭😭 the casting department desperately needs to be fired and they need to lose jordan and toris numbersMay 3, 2023 See more

Jordan wanted to throw him & his partner in to save his friends but then changed his mind last minute & then made a deal with a team that wasn't his friends which would then only result in his friends going home #TheChallengeWorldChampionship #imconfused pic.twitter.com/ot8YtsiYGOMay 3, 2023 See more

The way Jordan treated Kaz this episode is completely gross Tori and Jordan are also putting their friendships with Kaycee over the gameThey both want to throw themselves in to protect herDanny and Kaz don’t want to go in#TheChallengeWorldChampionshipMay 3, 2023 See more

Danny and Sarah are insufferable to listen to at this point. They are playing an emotional game about your friends as well. It's not strategic. You guys are friends with Emily and we're desperate for a way to not backstab your FRIEND...#TheChallengeWorldChampMay 3, 2023 See more

I hate this friend game that the vets are calling honor. It's trash. We the viewers don't like it. What about your partners??! #TheChallengeWorldChampMay 3, 2023 See more

Ick. Emily is so unlikable. Danny thinking he’s not playing to keep his friends around is a joke. Dude, u r doing the same thing as Tori to protect ur friends. Stop fooling urself. That group gives me the ick. Go Darrell/Kiki & Kaycee/Troy!! #TheChallengeWorldChampMay 3, 2023 See more

New episodes of The Challenge: World Championship release on Paramount Plus every Wednesday.