Fans react to that shocking stalemate in The Challenge World Championship episode 5

It was a house divided on The Challenge: World Championship episode 5 — literally.

After the remaining 10 teams — not counting this week's winning and losing pair —could not agree on which The Challenge: World Championship cast members would be thrown into elimination this week, host/gamemaster T.J. Lavin had to invoke the rare stalemate rule...but we're getting ahead of ourselves.

This week's daily challenge was "Flying Around," in which one team member was connected to a giant excavator and swung around in a circle while their partner threw them a ring from the sidelines. The "flying" teammate then had to catch said ring and fling them into a bin, with the team with the most rings winning the challenge. Of course, T.J. had a twist: the team had to finish a large, thick smoothie in two minutes before beginning, and if they threw up or didn't finish it, they'd be penalized.

Making a surprising rookie mistake for a legend, Wes Bergmann and his partner Zara Zoffany "strategically" decide not to drink the smoothie, which docks five full points off of their score total. With Wes only depositing two rings during the daily, that gives his team a negative score and puts them straight into elimination. On the opposite end of things, Aussie team Kiki Morris and Darrell Taylor end up winning this week's challenge.

With such a strong team in elimination, the Global MVPs are looking to make a power move. "With Wes and Zara in the bottom, a lot of the house are chomping at the bit to put us in against them so that, no matter what, Wes or Jordan goes home," Jordan says. However, the Legends half of the house is looking to take advantage of cracks in the Team Australia alliance and throw in two Aussie teams. "From day one, I felt there was a rift between Kiki and the Australians," Jordan says. "That's the crack that we needed...when it's this early in the game, nobody wants to be the one to pull out their swords first. You're playing with the legends now and the legends come to play."

During deliberation on which two teams will be nominated to go up against Wes and Zara in elimination, discussions quickly get derailed. Team USA realize that their former castmate Ben is now cozying up to the Legends and voting in their favor. Then Danny, who is partnered with Jordan's ex-fiancée Tori, goes against his teammate's wishes and burns his vote, nominating Benja and Jodi and KellyAnne and Tristan and making Jordan and his partner Kaz vulnerable to elimination. "My f***ing eyes are about to explode out of my head...why would we get rid of somebody who's going to look out for us? This is a f***ng mess," Tori says.

In the end, votes are tied for Jordan and Kaz and Yes and Emily, and we reach a stalemate. "T.J. does not take kindly when you can't make a decision in the game," Jordan says.

"Since you all have failed to use your democratic process to nominate two teams to be considered for possible elimination, you're forcing me to invoke the stalemate rule," T.J. announces at elimination that evening. "Which means the one team that is gonna send one team down here is Kiki and Darrell."

"Now it's time for Darrell and I to strike," Kiki says ominously, right before the credits role. Cliffhanger!

The Challenge World Championship episode 5: fans react

The regular challenge should learn from this and bring on more players who have only played two or three seasons. They are way messier and less likely to play this scared game like the vacation alliance #TheChallenge #TheChallengeWorldChampionship #TheChallengeWorldChampMarch 29, 2023 See more

The stalemate rule was stupid! All three teams should have had to go down and @WestonBergmann and Zahara are safe or Wes and Zahara got to pick who they go against, both options would have entirely pissed off the house. #TheChallengeWorldChampionship #TheChallengeMarch 29, 2023 See more

Damn he letting Kiki and Darrell choose who goes down to the elimination floor. I hope this Jordan & Kaz but you never know got to wait till next Wednesday #TheChallengeWorldChamp #TheChallengeWorldChampionshipMarch 29, 2023 See more

If I'm @mtvrrdarrell and #kikithechallenge I'm putting Tristan and KellyAnne. With it being a #stalemate. Don't do anyone's dirty work. Everyone will be happy, and the most powerful teams will owe you, Including Wes. #TheChallengeWorldChampionshipMarch 29, 2023 See more

This episode was good. The daily looked cool, the drama was tense. Loved that they couldn’t come to a decision. Can’t wait for next weeks episode!#TheChallengeWorldChampionshipMarch 29, 2023 See more

I think the vets are starting to realize the shift of the show towards fresher faces and they will soon be out of a job #TheChallengeWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/X9rho9fFAZMarch 29, 2023 See more

Honestly this would’ve been better if the opposing elimination teams were picked by a draw like in “the duel” #TheChallengeWorldChampionshipMarch 29, 2023 See more

Loving how spicy #TheChallengeWorldChampionship is getting, interesting to see which MVP’s left their season with maybe a little too much ego makes for a great episode and entertaining season!March 29, 2023 See more

These players are messy #TheChallengeWorldChampionshipMarch 29, 2023 See more

Praying that they don’t pick Jordan rn. #thechallengeGlobal #TheChallengeWorldChampionship #Thechallenge pic.twitter.com/AeFNYVBeJqMarch 29, 2023 See more

I HATE cliff hangers, is this General Hospital or The Challenge ???#TheChallengeWorldChampionship #thechallengeGlobalMarch 29, 2023 See more