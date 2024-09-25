Set sail with Ship this season on The Masked Singer. Who is under this majestic mask? It's anyone's guess at this point and that's why we want to know who is Ship on The Masked Singer season 12.

Ship makes their debut on The Masked Singer season 12 premiere night, September 25. The theme of the night is "Who Can It Be Now?" Here's a look at what you can expect this season on The Masked Singer:

"The Masked Singer is reaching new heights in season 12. Panelists Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg return as the series commemorates acclaimed franchises Barbie and Footloose, along with the iconic artist Miley Cyrus in a pop culture-piercing night that salutes her music catalog. New this season, clues are everywhere and hidden in all-new places: strategically embedded in costumes, in song choices and on-stage moments. And for the first time in the show's history, viewers will get the biggest clue yet as each of the 15 masked singers will be endorsed by a celebrity Masked Ambassador. These Ambassadors, all alums of the series, have a special connection to each singer and provide major new clues about their friends' identities. The episode will feature showstopping celebrity performances from five all-new masked celebrities and a jaw-dropping reveal no one saw coming!"

So who is Ship on The Masked Singer season 12? Let's look at the clues below!

Who is Ship on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories

Who's under the Ship mask? We'll have the panelists' picks as soon as they're available.

Who is Ship on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks

Will Ship choose a nautical themed song? We'll be sure to have Ship's song picks for you right here after they have performed.

Who is Ship on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues

Show clues are so important when trying to guess who's under a mask. We'll have all of Ship's clues for you right here as soon as they're available.

The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.