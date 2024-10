It's time to meet the contestants in Group B on The Masked Singer season 12. Five new contestants will be joining the show on Sports Night, and one of those contestants is a fluffy pink ball of cuteness named Dust Bunny. So who is Dust Bunny on The Masked Singer season 12?

Dust Bunny makes their Group B debut in The Masked Singer season 12's Sports Night along with Goo, Bluebell, Chess Piece and Wasp. Take a look at the season synopsis below for a sneak peek of what's to come during the Sports Night episode:

"It’s Sports Night on The Masked Singer and time for the Group B premiere! Panelists Robin Thicke and Rita Ora open the show with a heart-pumping performance of 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' by the Scorpions, introduced by guest announcers and veterans of The Masked Singer, Joel McHale and Nikki Glaser! The five brand-new contestants make their grand debut with songs like 'Rock Your Body,' 'Believe,' 'We Belong,' 'Sweet Caroline' and 'Lose Control' in the all-new Group B Premiere: Sports Night episode of The Masked Singer airing Wednesday, October 16."

Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Dust Bunny on The Masked Singer season 12!

Who is Dust Bunny on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories

Who do the panelists think is under the Dust Bunny mask? We'll keep track of all the guesses right here.

Sports Night theories: TBA

Who is Dust Bunny on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks

Which song will Dust Bunny sing in their debut? We'll have it for you right here.

Sports Night song pick: TBA

Who is Dust Bunny on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues

What do the clues reveal about Dust Bunny's identity? Take a look!

Footloose Night clues: TBA

The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.