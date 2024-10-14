Who is Goo on The Masked Singer season 12?
It's time to meet the contestants in Group B on The Masked Singer season 12. Five new contestants will be joining the show on Sports Night, and one of those contestants is a giant green blob called Goo. So who is Goo on The Masked Singer season 12?
Goo makes their Group B debut in The Masked Singer season 12's Sports Night. Take a look at the season synopsis below for a sneak peek of what's to come:
"It’s Sports Night on The Masked Singer and time for the Group B premiere! Panelists Robin Thicke and Rita Ora open the show with a heart-pumping performance of 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' by the Scorpions, introduced by guest announcers and veterans of The Masked Singer, Joel McHale and Nikki Glaser! The five brand-new contestants make their grand debut with songs like 'Rock Your Body,' 'Believe,' 'We Belong,' 'Sweet Caroline' and 'Lose Control' in the all-new Group B Premiere: Sports Night episode of The Masked Singer airing Wednesday, October 16."
Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Goo on The Masked Singer season 12!
Who is Goo on The Masked Singer season 12? Theories
Goo truly resembles a big drop of, well, goo. They're green and slimy and oh-so-gooey. We can hardly wait to see who Goo really is.
Who do the panelists think is under the Goo mask? We'll keep track of all the guesses right here.
Sports Night theories: TBA
Who is Goo on The Masked Singer season 12? Song picks
Which song will Goo sing in their debut? We'll have it for you right here.
Sports Night song pick:
Who is Goo on The Masked Singer season 12? Clues
What do the clues reveal about Goo's identity? Take a look!
Footloose Night clues: TBA
The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.