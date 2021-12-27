What celebrity could be Firework in 'The Masked Singer' UK?

The Masked Singer season 3 has announced the 12 outrageous costumes the mystery celebrities will be wearing as they sing their hearts out. All that’s left for us to do is guess which star could be hiding underneath.

The last series of The Masked Singer was watched by over 10 million people, and once again Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will be wildly guessing who is underneath the costumes.

One costume set to explode onto our screens is Firework. Complete with fiery pom poms and a sparkling dress, we’re sure to see sparks fly on stage with this person’s performance.

We haven’t been given many clues for this costume, but let’s see what ideas we can come up with after some investigating!

Who is Firework in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues...

We’ve been given a very simple clue that doesn’t give much away for this costume: “Bang! Here comes Firework.”

As we wildly guess who it could be with just that simple statement, one idea came to our minds - The Big Bang Theory. Could the iconic Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) be the mystery star? Or could Penny (Kaley Cuoco) be the hidden celebrity? Either way, we have a lot of cast to choose from where The Big Bang Theory is concerned.

Who is Firework in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues...

Verbal clues aside, could Firework be a scientist? Such as Professor Brian Cox or Bill Nye?

Or could they be an eager science whiz? Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain is an avid science lover. He even has his own show Dara Ó Briain's Science Club and has written many science books, such as Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes, Beyond the Sky: You and the Universe and Is There Anybody Out There?

Once we yell “take it off!” at our screens, could one of these famous faces be underneath the mask?

The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.