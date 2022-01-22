'The Masked Singer' fans guess Firework's identity after spotting this hidden clue

'The Masked Singer' fans think they have worked out who Firework is.

The Masked Singer UK fans think they have rumbled who Firework is after spotting a blink-and-you'll-miss-it clue in the fifth episode of season 3.

As always the Saturday night ITV hit got the nation guessing which famous faces could be hiding behind a series of elaborate costumes - but viewers are convinced they have got one guess right already.

After seeing clues on tonight's show (Saturday, Jan. 22) fans are convinced that whoever is hiding inside the costume has a link to EastEnders after seeing a huge clue in Firework's VT.

Is there an 'EastEnders' star hiding inside the Firework costume? (Image credit: ITV)

There was a black box with the letters ALB and TRE in it, leading Jonathan Ross to guess that the letters are spelling out the word Albert, while the frame represents the word Square.

But when it comes to Albert Square there are many familiar faces who could have a voice as brilliant as Firework's, with Maisie Smith, who is best known for playing Walford's Tiffany Butcher, being mentioned a lot on social media as fans try and guess who is inside the costume...

I’m thinking maybe Firework is Maisie Smith… Little Tiffany from EastEnders!#MaskedSingerUKJanuary 22, 2022 See more

Firework could be Maisie Smith who's just left Eastenders & joined when she was a kid? #MaskedSingerJanuary 22, 2022 See more

Firework sounds like Hailee Steinfield, but the clues all lead back to my original thought - Maisie Smith (Tiff Butcher in Eastenders, AKA Albert Square). #MaskedSingerJanuary 22, 2022 See more

With Maisie bowing out of EastEnders last year when her character went to live in Germany, there is a chance that the actress could have fitted in filming The Masked Singer around the same time that she filmed her last scenes at the soap.

Maisie as Tiffany Butcher in 'EastEnders'. (Image credit: BBC)

However, another clue in tonight's episode lead to fans thinking it was another EastEnders star who is inside the costume.

Fans think that Zaraah Abrahams, who plays Walford's Chelsea Fox, could be Firework after the video showed Firework hanging up socks on a washing line that were covered in pictures of foxes.

The clues for Firework have also hinted at a Coronation Street link (leading some fans to guess Michelle Keegan could be the celebrity hiding in the costume) and also Dancing On Ice clues have been hinted at - with Zaraah appearing in both shows in the past.

Zaraah as Chelsea Fox in 'EastEnders'. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans shared their guesses on social media...

I'm thinking Zaraah Abrahams is Firework - there's been Dancing on Ice and Coronation Street clues, and there's the EastEnders and foxes (Chelsea Fox) clues today #maskedsingerukJanuary 22, 2022 See more

I’m so stumped! Could firework be Zaraah Abrahams? EastEnders clues and part of the Fox family? 🦊#TheMaskedSingerJanuary 22, 2022 See more

Firework is Zaraah Abrahams from EastEnders #maskedsingerukJanuary 22, 2022 See more

Other names with EastEnders links that have been mentioned include Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean), and Diane Parish, who plays Denise Fox.

Could one of these guesses be right? Or is the Albert Square clue just a red herring?

The Masked Singer returns next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.