'The Masked Singer' UK star Aled Jones hints at plan to dress up as a traffic cone for cathedral tour

The Masked Singer UK season 3 contestant Aled Jones has teased at his plan to tour some of the UK’s most distinguished cathedrals dressed as a traffic cone, to pay homage to his iconic Masked Singer character Traffic Cone.

The Welsh singer revealed to The Mirror that he hopes to don a traffic cone costume once again as a tribute to his stint on the show, for his upcoming performances, where he will be touring some highly celebrated religious venues, such as: Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, Winchester Cathedral, Manchester Monastery, Bristol Cathedral, Chelmsford Cathedral, and more.

"I might have a cone costume that might come out at some points," he said, “I’m that predictable. But not the original costume because it is massive. It’s like seven and a half foot — it was quite heavy as well."

Although he won’t be putting on the actual costume he wore for the whacky competition, it does look like fans will still be in for a treat if they see Aled rock up in a traffic cone costume, accessorized with a Hawaiian flower garland.

What a brilliant fun experience! Singing stuff I don’t normally get to do! Thanks so much @maskedsingeruk and @itv - come and join #TrafficCone on tour end of the month and through March ;) #TrafficCone #TheCone #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/xwJIrDx4NsFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Aled was unmasked as Traffic Cone last weekend, who became a fan-favourite with the public, especially for comedian Rob Beckett who joked to fans that he was the celebrity hidden behind the costume.

"He was definitely not in the Traffic Cone costume," Aled declared. "There wasn’t room for two – there was barely room for me."

The 51-year-old explained that he needed three people to help him get into the outrageous costume. So it would have been a bit of a struggle fitting two people in there for sure!

He joked that he invited Rob to join him on his tour, saying: "I messaged him on Saturday night and said ‘We should tour together – this could be the start of a beautiful relationship.’"

Many fans had managed to rumble Traffic Cone’s identity as Aled before he was unmasked, while some others guessed Rob Brydon and Bradley Walsh as being the orange culprit.

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday on ITV and ITV Hub.