'The Masked Singer' UK season 3 costumes revealed including dougnuts!

'The Masked Singer' this time will include a character called Doughnuts. No, we're not making this up!

The Masked Singer UK season 3 is on its way — and the costumes have been revealed!

Yep, prepare to once again be shouting "take it off!" as The Masked Singer returns to ITV and the ITV Hub.

ITV teases: "Hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club, a brand-new cast of twelve celebrities playing twelve characters in the show’s signature extraordinary costumes will be taking to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike."

You can check out all the fabulous costumes below and they look wonderful. The magic 12 are Chandelier, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle, Snow Leopard and, not forgetting, Robobunny!

Lighting up the room with their performance, meet Chandelier

Bagpipes — the pride of Scotland will be hoping to hit the high notes

Hear them roar, it's Lionfish

Doughnuts looks like a sweet treat but will they run rings around everyone who tries to figure out who they are

Traffic Cone — they may be able to stop traffic in this high-vis high fashion costume

Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda

Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win

Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom

Bang! Here comes Firework

Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances

This singer is snow joke, it’s Snow Leopard

Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny

Now, we reckon they're some pretty amazing outfits!

The last series of The Masked Singer was watched by over 10 million viewers. Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will once again be trying to work out who's behind the mask.

Meanwhile, Joel Dommett is on hosting duties. The new series of The Masked Singer will air in early 2022 on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.