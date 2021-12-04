Trending

'The Masked Singer' UK season 3 costumes revealed including dougnuts!

By

'Take it off!' The fab costumes have been unveiled for the new series of the ITV hit.

Masked Singer Doughnuts
'The Masked Singer' this time will include a character called Doughnuts. No, we're not making this up! (Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV )

The Masked Singer UK season 3 is on its way — and the costumes have been revealed!

Yep, prepare to once again be shouting "take it off!" as The Masked Singer returns to ITV and the ITV Hub.

ITV teases: "Hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club, a brand-new cast of twelve celebrities playing twelve characters in the show’s signature extraordinary costumes will be taking to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike."

You can check out all the fabulous costumes below and they look wonderful. The magic 12 are Chandelier, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle, Snow Leopard and, not forgetting, Robobunny! 

Lighting up the room with their performance, meet Chandelier 

Chandlier

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Bagpipes — the pride of Scotland will be hoping to hit the high notes

Bagpipes in Masked Singer 2022

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV )

Hear them roar, it's Lionfish 

Lionfish Masked Singer

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Doughnuts looks like a sweet treat but will they run rings around everyone who tries to figure out who they are

Masked Singer Doughnuts

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV )

Traffic Cone — they may be able to stop traffic in this high-vis high fashion costume

Masked Singer Traffic Cone

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV )

Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda

Masked Singer Panda

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV )

Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win

Masked Singer Rockhopper

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV )

Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom

Masked Singer Mushroom

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Bang! Here comes Firework

Masked Singer Firework

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances

ITV/Bandicoot TV

(Image credit: Future)

This singer is snow joke, it’s Snow Leopard 

Masked Singer Snow Leopard

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny 

Masked Singer Robobunny

(Image credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV)

Now, we reckon they're some pretty amazing outfits!

The last series of The Masked Singer was watched by over 10 million viewers. Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will once again be trying to work out who's behind the mask. 

Meanwhile, Joel Dommett is on hosting duties. The new series of The Masked Singer will air in early 2022 on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

 

David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth

David is a Senior Digital Content Editor with over 15 years experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest soap spoilers and television news for Whatsontv.


Before working for Whatsontv, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards.


Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!