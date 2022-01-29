'The Masked Singer' UK star Michael Owen issues shock apology after being unmasked

Michael Owen was revealed to be hiding in the Doughnut costume in 'The Masked Singer'.

The Masked Singer UK season 3 saw not one but two celebrities unmasked in episode six, with both Firework and Doughnuts being revealed.

The nation's favorite guessing game returned to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 29 and once again fans were left trying to work out which famous face was hiding behind the elaborate costumes as we were given a new batch of clues.

After Firework, Rockhopper, and Doughnuts found themselves in the bottom three, it was Firework who was unmasked first as actor Jamie Winstone.

The panel and everyone at home were shocked to see Jamie in the Firework costume, especially Rita, who is good friends with the star.

But it was Doughnuts who got everyone talking as the character was revealed to be none other than footballing legend Michael Owen.

Mo and Jonathan Ross both guessed Micheal's identity correctly before his unmasking, with Mo saying the football pundit's name from the very beginning of the series.

Michael has apologized to fans for his singing on 'The Masked Singer'. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans have fallen in love with Doughnuts' cheeky persona, and while Michael might not be a professional singer, he more than made up for it with his hilarious antics and colorful costume.

However, since being unmasked, Michael has taken to social media to issue an apology following his time on the show, saying sorry to fans for his singing!

Despite fans praising him for appearing on the show, he told them: "Finally I can apologize for burning your ears these last few weeks!"

Finally I can apologise for burning your ears these last few weeks.My kids badgered me into doing @MaskedSingerUK but I have to say it was a great experience and a whole lot of fun. Still can’t believe I got past round one! 🍩🍩🍩#maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/LU5vM5y98xJanuary 29, 2022 See more

Fans were surprised by the apology, telling the football star they have loved watching him entertain the nation for the last six episodes.

Speaking of why he did the show, Michael said: "I have been approached to do other TV shows but I usually have a busy TV schedule and that has always meant I haven't been able to or I hadn't felt like the shows were a good fit.

"I have four children and they have been badgering me to do one and then this opportunity came up. When this opportunity came up I decided to say yes - but I still had to overcome a hurdle as there was the small matter of the Manchester Derby potentially being moved which would clash with one of the filming dates but thankfully everything fell into place."

But Michael said the secret has been a tough one to keep...

"I thought it was hard keeping it a secret while I was filming but while it was on air, it was really difficult. After the first show, my phone was red hot with people I know asking if I was Doughnuts so it was hard to reply but still keep my involvement in the show a secret.

"My immediate family and best friend knew, as I had to travel and spend time away from home - my song choices might surprise them though. My work colleagues that I do the football with will probably be the most surprised when they find out it's me."

Michael Owen has been entertaining the nation as Doughnuts. (Image credit: ITV)

He also said that being on The Masked Singer was one of the most nerve-wracking things he's ever done...

"I have to admit I was petrified. A lot of people on the show are professional singers or have had some training but singing as you can tell is probably the least of my strengths.

"I can't recall ever having nerves like I had on the first show - my whole body went numb when I went out and saw the crowd for the first time. I knew I was useless and it took an awful lot of courage but it also really helped to have the costume on - I'm not sure I could have done it without that!"

The Masked Singer UK semi-final airs Saturday, Jan. 5 at 7pm on ITV when two more celebrities will be unmasked.