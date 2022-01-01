Everyone wants to know who Rockhopper is on 'The Masked Singer' UK!

Waddling onto the stage for The Masked Singer UK season 3 is Rockhopper! Will they be able to rock the stage with their singing ability?

Wearing pink combat boots and fishnet tights, it looks as though Rockhopper will be putting on the performance of their life, but can viewers guess who is hiding beneath the orange beak?

Who is Rockhopper in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues…

The hint we’ve been told for Rockhopper is: “Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a big to peng-win.”

Focusing on the “tweet music” part of the clue and the fact that it’s a Rockhopper penguin - could it be a rock singer or someone involved in the music industry? International music sensation Ozzy Osbourne could be the one hiding his identity beneath the wild yellow eyebrows. Or even his wife, music producer, and former The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne! Maybe she could be seizing the singing reins from her husband this time around.

Or could even their daughter Kelly Osbourne be the one to storm The Masked Singer UK stage in the pink combat boots and fishnets? She's known for her many talents in singing, acting, and modeling, so it wouldn't be a surprise if she wanted to take on this challenge!

Could Sharon Osbourne be rocking the stage as Rockhopper? (Image credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images)

Who is Rockhopper in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues…

Although the costume isn’t giving any obvious indication as to who it could be, we had a couple of ideas pop into our heads. One being much-loved TV presenter Kate Humble who has presented many wildlife shows over the years, including Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Countryfile. Talking about animals is her forte, but could being dressed as one while singing be her new talent?!

Another person who sprung to our minds was TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, who is a big penguin lover. So much so, that London Zoo even named a penguin after her!

In an interview on the Dundee website, she revealed that she also has penguin statues at home.

“There are four penguin statues outside Discovery Point, one of the best visitor centers in Scotland, and the most romantic thing my husband's ever done was to ask the artist to make one for me. So an Emperor penguin now sits in my garden. It's the best present I've ever received, and by far the most unusual,” she said.

Lorraine also presented a documentary called Penguin A&E with Lorraine Kelly where she travelled to Cape Town's busiest penguin hospital where they help over 1,500 penguins every year.

This would certainly be a fun way for Lorraine to demonstrate her love for penguins and could this subtle clue lead us to discover if it is really her under the mask?

Lorraine Kelly loves penguins - but would she become one on TV? (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.