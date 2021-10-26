'Autumnwatch' 2021 — everything we know

Autumnwatch 2021 is here to throw the spotlight on some of the fascinating wildlife from across the country.

The live BBC nature show is a firm favourite with viewers, and it's back for its 16th season. Once again, Autumnwatch will be sharing some of the most fascinating nature stories and documenting how animals and plants adapt to the changing seasons in the British Isles.

Over the next four days, expect to learn about how moles track down their food for the cooler months, how important British wetlands are to the environment, why the Norfolk coast has been flooded with migrating birds and plenty more from across the nation!

Here's everything we know about Autumnwatch 2021...

When is Autumnwatch 2021 on TV?

Autumnwatch starts tonight (Oct. 26) on BBC2 at 8:00 pm. Live episodes will air Tuesday through Friday at the same time.

If you're watching in Wales, Autumnwatch is on TV at a slightly later time of 9:15 pm.

Who is presenting Autumnwatch 2021?

There's been a slight shake-up to the presenting team for Autumnwatch 2021. Sadly, the Welsh nature presenter Iolo Williams won't be part of the live team this year.

Iolo Williams has been a regular face on the show since joining in 2019, but he announced the news in mid-October on Twitter.

He blamed a scheduling clash after the dates were moved to accommodate live coverage of the FA Cup for his reason to not be able to work on the show this year. At least he's promised to return for Winterwatch!

Unfortunately, I won’t be live on Autumnwatch this year. The dates had to be changed to accommodate live coverage of the FA Cup and the new dates clashed with a week’s guiding on Mull. I’ll miss the team but I’ll be back for Winterwatch. Good luck team!@BBCSpringwatchOctober 17, 2021 See more

On the bright side, series regulars Chris Packham, Gillian Burke, Michaela Strachan, and Megan McCubbin will all return to host the show.

Where is Autumnwatch 2021 filmed?

As with previous seasons, Autumnwatch 2021 will be sharing a look at wildlife from multiple locations. Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be based at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, whereas Gillian Burke is at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust wetland reserve, WWT Castle Espie, on the banks of Strangford Lough in Northern Island.

Megan McCubbin will be presenting live from the Isle of Mull which is located off the western coast of Scotland.

Is there a trailer?

The official BBC Springwatch Twitter account (which covers all the seasonal nature shows) released a two-minute look at some of the spectacular nature footage that we can expect to see throughout Autumnwatch 2021.

It showcases weird and wonderful insects, plants, fish, beautiful birds, reptiles, squirrels, foxes, badgers, and more from every corner of the British Isles. It also shows that we can expect to meet even more experts who are passionate about the flora and fauna found across the nation.

Autumn is upon us…which can only mean one thing…we are BACK! 🍄🍂Join us for #Autumnwatch as we share the most magical wildlife stories this spectacular season brings from across the UK! Tuesday the 26th to Friday the 29th of October 8pm on @BBCTwo 🙌See you all soon! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/i2LBVrYI8mOctober 23, 2021 See more

Are there live camera feeds for Autumnwatch 2021?

One of the best parts of Autumnwatch are the live camera feeds which show off some of the peaceful places being featured in the show, and they're back for 2021.

You can tune into live feeds from 10am to 10pm from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk throughout the week (until 9pm on Friday, Oct. 29). They're available here and on BBC iPlayer.