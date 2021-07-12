Who is Teddy Soares on 'Love Island UK'? All you need to know

Teddy Soares is the latest boy making waves in Love Island UK 2021!

He was introduced on Friday 9th July, and made his entrance on Sunday, 11th July, where the lucky lad had drinks with four of the most single girls currently in the villa: Sharon Gaffka, Rachel Finni, Faye Winter, and Kaz Kamwi!

Teddy decided to sign up for Love Island this year because he's looking for something serious! He said: "I think I'm ready for love now. Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process.

He continued: "I'm not getting any younger. I've always been the type of guy to be in long relationships. Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I'm going to take it seriously."

Here's everything you need to know about Teddy Soares from Love Island, including his age, his job, where he's from and what he thinks of the ladies in the villa!

Teddy turned a few heads on his very first day in the villa. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Teddy Soares?

Teddy is 26.

Where is he from?

Teddy is from Manchester.

What does Teddy Soares do for a living?

Teddy is a senior financial consultant.

What does Teddy think he will bring to the villa?

"I'm cuddly, caring and all my friends, when they have an issue they call me and confide in. I'm always that person to lean on. I'm the person they pick up the phone and speak to about any issues they have."

"I think I'm going to add that element with the boys. From a girls' standpoint, they're going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus. I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa the girls will have something to look at."

What does Teddy think of the girls?

"I want to get to know all of the girls. I'm not afraid to step on toes to get the girl I want."

Love Island UK 2021 airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.